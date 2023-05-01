Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Woman undergoes amputation after hit-and-run; her family is searching for answers – On April 26, Elvira Rivera, 76, went on a walk near her home. On her way back from her walk, her family said she stopped to take a break under a tree near a ditch in the North Valley when she was hit. According to BCSO, deputies arrived at the scene finding Rivera unconscious with severely injured legs. Deputies said there were large tire marks made by what looked like heavy mobile equipment. The family said her legs were run over, and she was left there until someone found her and called 911. Her left leg had to be amputated, Rivera is still in the hospital while doctors try to save her right leg which was also damaged. BCSO says the case is still under investigation.

[2] Santa Fe County ordinance may impact affordable housing – Santa Fe County Commissioners will be considering what to do with land near the north side of Santa Fe that could potentially impact affordable housing. Some residents who live in the area are asking the city to be absorbed into the Traditional Village of Agua Fria. The area is located north of West Alameda Street to the Highway 599 bypass. It encompasses more than 1,000 acres of land and is divided from the Traditional Village of Agua Fria by Alameda Street. Opponents say that if the ordinance were to pass it would impede the development of affordable housing in the land’s empty lots.

[3] Warm weather and storms this week – A cold front moved into eastern New Mexico Sunday, which will keep temperatures much cooler in the southeast plains. The rest of the state will see similar temperatures to Sunday, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy.

[4] Mayoral powers and impounding speeders’ cars on ABQ City Council agenda Monday – On Monday night, the Albuquerque City Council is set to talk about a number of topics. The big topic that could be brought up is the controversial push to limit the mayor’s powers in city government. Council will also consider adding another amendment to the city’s speed camera ordinance

[5] Local car show raises money for veterans to take Washington DC trip – The Honor Flight of Northern New Mexico hosted its 7th Annual Car Show on Sunday. The event is to raise money to take 25 veterans each year on an all-expense paid trip to Washington DC. They will also be doing another fundraiser in September which will be a golf tournament.