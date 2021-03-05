KRQE Newsfeed: Seeking answers, Fans allowed, Mostly sunny skies, Good harvest, Finally reopening

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Family still searching for 20-year-old man missing from Taos The family of a 20-year-old Taos man who’s gone missing is asking the public for answers. His car was found abandoned at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, a known spot for suicide, but a body has yet to turn up two weeks later. Juan Munoz was supposed to be at the National Guard Armory in Rio Rancho, but when he didn’t show up for drill, it raised red flags. Two different searches, one by police and a private group hired by the family, turned up empty-handed. Right now, all they have to go on is a security guard who said they witnessed a car come up behind Munoz, and speed off after a few minutes.

[2] NMPED: Spectators now allowed at school sporting events Fans will be allowed at high school sporting events with some restrictions. According to the PED, fans can attend according to the state’s framework. Counties at the Yellow Level can host spectators for outdoor venues only. In Green counties, it’s 50% outdoors and 25% indoors. At the turquoise level, they can fill an outdoor venue up to 75% and 33% indoors.

[3] Most of New Mexico remains dry, windy Friday Most of New Mexico and southern Colorado are dry this morning. However, as yesterday’s storm continues to exit to the east, some light snow and rain showers will be possible for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas and Raton Pass, and Union County through the morning commute. Showers will clear but clouds will stick around for far eastern New Mexico through the day, and winds will be gusty east as a backdoor cold front moves through.

[4] 2020 marks increase for hot pepper production in New Mexico 2020 was a rough year in a lot of ways, but the chile harvest was not one of them. According to data from the U.S. Agricultural Department, 68,000 tons of red and green chile were produced last year, an 8% increase over the year before. That’s despite labor shortages and reduced demand farmers reported amid the pandemic.

[5] Meow Wolf receiving ‘COVID-safe’ exhibit changes ahead of reopening After nearly a year, Meow Wolf’s Santa Fe location is finally reopening later this month at 25% capacity. Owners upgraded the ventilation system with UV light and added more cleaning staff. They also replaced palm-reading door openers with elbow scanners. You can also now research the House of Eternal Return’s story clues all through your smartphone. Tickets are on sale now for the March 19 opening.