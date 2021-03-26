KRQE Newsfeed: Seeing loved ones, New details, Windy weekend, Break in the case, Little known history

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Long-term care facilities ease visitation restrictions in New Mexico Many New Mexicans in long-term care facilities may finally be able to see their loved ones in-person. With the vaccine rollout in full force, the state is easing up on visitation restrictions. The state’s vaccine dashboard says about 70% of people 75 and older have gotten at least one shot while 54% are fully vaccinated. So now, the state is allowing indoor visits however, officials say that outdoor visits are still preferred. Patients who are fully vaccinated may have the option of close contact with their visitors, meaning hugging and holding hands.

[2] Funeral service scheduled for Boulder Police Officer Talley The slain Boulder Police officer who had ties to New Mexico will be buried next Tuesday. Officer Talley, an Albuquerque native, was the first officer to arrive at the King Soopers grocery stores on Monday afternoon as a gunman was running rampant inside, firing off several rounds. Police say the gunman killed 10 people that day, including Officer Talley. Meanwhile, during a court hearing on Thursday, attorneys for the suspected gunman say they need at least three months to evaluate his mental status.

[3] Windy, scattered showers to kick off weekend We’ll continue our slow warming trend into the weekend, as we deal with a weak storm currently over the Four Corners region. It will bring more snow showers across northwestern NM with cold temps.

[4] Man wanted for questioning in disappearance of Sunport victims arrested A man wanted in connection to the disappearance of three of the victims found at the Sunport is in police custody. Daniel Lemos was arrested in Albuquerque on a warrant Thursday. Grants Police had been looking for him since Jennifer Lannon, Matthew Miller, and Jesten Mata went missing. That was before the three, along with a fourth person, were found dead in a car at the Sunport. Lemos has not been identified as a suspect in their deaths, but police believe he may know something.

[5] The diner history behind APD’s Nob Hill substation APD’s Nob Hill substation was once a little diner built during the WWII era. APD’s Triangle Park substation is located at Girard and Central. Back in the 1940s, the little building served as a diner, making up the fabric of the iconic Route 66. The diner started out downtown at Central and Eighth Street and was moved to Nob Hill in 1997. There are two other surviving diners from the same manufacturer in Grants and Embudo.