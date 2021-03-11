KRQE Newsfeed: Seeing improvement, APD questioning, More wind, Federal relief, On a mission

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Three more counties move to Turquoise Level, one county remains in Red More businesses across the state are allowed to reopen as counties continue to see a drop in new COVID-19 cases. Fourteen counties are now in the Green or Turquoise tier while 18 counties remain in Yellow including Bernalillo County. This means indoor dining, entertainment venues, and recreational facilities can still operate with limitations. There were some counties that regressed including Taos, Torrance, and Mora which went from Green back to Yellow. The only county in the Red is Guadalupe county which had previously been Yellow. The City of Santa Fe is hoping to bring in more tourists again as the county is now in the Green phase for the first time.

[2] Suspect arrested in connection to bodies discovered in vehicle at Sunport Albuquerque Police will head to Missouri to question Sean Lannon, the man wanted in connection to the four bodies found at the Sunport. U.S. Marshal’s arrested Lannon in a St. Louis neighborhood Wednesday. Lannon’s ex-wife was one of the four people found murdered inside a car at the Sunport. He is also suspected of murdering a man in New Jersey. New reports state after the New Jersey murder, authorities say a credible witness called stating that Lannon admitted to the four deaths in New Mexico.

[3] Dry Thursday with gusty winds creates fire danger in New Mexico This morning is chilly, with cooler temperatures than yesterday morning. It is clear and dry, aside from some cloud cover moving into southeastern New Mexico. Today will be a mostly sunny day, with temperatures back in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. The air will be very dry and winds gusty. The strongest winds will be in western and central New Mexico this afternoon, gusting up to around 35-40 mph. Winds will be a bit lighter in far eastern New Mexico, up to around 25-35 mph.

[4] New Mexico lawmakers discuss relief funding going into state In just over 24 hours, President Biden is expected to sign the $1.9 trillion package which includes $1,400 stimulus checks. State lawmakers are estimating New Mexico will receive about $9 billion of federal stimulus money. They say the funding will go toward everything from investments in broadband, debt relief for farmers, and expanding the child tax credit. Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez says her office plans to hold seminars to help businesses sort through the assistance available to them.

[5] Albuquerque dog found in Texas four years after it went missing An Albuquerque woman is on a mission to get her once missing dog back home after it turned up in a Texas shelter. Aranza Delgado says she thought she would never see her poodle again after he vanished four years ago. However, she then got a call that he was found in Corpus Christi. It’s going to cost $800 to fly down there and get him. If they don’t come up with the money by Tuesday, her dog can be adopted out by someone else.