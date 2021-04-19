KRQE Newsfeed: Secret prom, Alcohol study, Chilly morning, booster shot, Home kits

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] LCPS faces backlash over ‘Secret Prom’ investigation New Mexico lawmakers are upset over the decision to return to remote learning for Las Cruces Public Schools after a secret prom was held. Senators David Gallegos and Crystal Diamond met with the district after receiving complaints from parents over the two events not sanctioned by the district last weekend. They believe the say administrators are handling these private events is alarming. One event involving Oñate High School students followed health order guidelines. However, the prom involving Mayfield High School students did not. The district tells KRQE News 13 they have an obligation to monitor gatherings that violate the public health orders, especially if they could have an impact on their campuses.

[2] Pandemic affects UNM alcohol use disorder treatment study Alcohol sales are booming during the pandemic. Researchers say it’s a way for some to cope during the lockdown. Now, the statistics are reigniting a study for one UNM professor. Professor of Psychology, Barbara McGrady noticed the increase in 2019 when she started her research. The study looks at how the brain changes while people in recovery get treatment. Right now, there are 60 participants in the study, but their goal is to have 140.

[3] Chilly Monday morning as warm-up expected in the afternoon It is a chilly morning across the state, but a warm-up is in the forecast by this afternoon. Temperatures will climb 5 to 20 degrees this afternoon, making it back into the 60s and 70s, after the cool weekend. Southern showers will end by late morning, and skies will be mostly sunny for all. Winds will be breezy, out of the west and northwest up to around 25 mph. It will be a little windier in southern Colorado, with gusts to around 30.

[4] Third COVID-19 vaccine booster may be needed within a year If you’ve received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, you may end up needing a third booster shot. The makers of the vaccines are looking to add that third booster anywhere between six to 12 months after your first and second dose due to variants of the virus. Officials say it will be just one shot so it’ll be easier to produce and get into your arm.

[5] NM United reveal new home kits to fans New Mexico United fans are now able to get their hands on the team’s new home kits. The team launched their kits on Sunday at the Electric Playhouse. Fans were even able to meet some of the players while shopping. The jerseys feature a Puma logo and in partnership with Electric Playhouse, they’re leaving behind the classic yellow and black for a new electric turquoise.