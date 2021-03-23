KRQE Newsfeed: Searching for proof, Storm ahead, Mass shooting, Pandemic progress, Helping hand

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Police: New Mexico charges coming after killings in 2 states Investigators are still searching for proof following claims that a Grants man murdered 15 people in New Mexico. Sean Lannon was connected to the four bodies recently found in a car at the Sunport, one of whom was his ex-wife. During a hearing last week on charges for another murder in New Jersey, prosecutors say Lannon claimed he killed 11 more people in New Mexico describing them as drug dealers. However, Grants police say they have no leads suggesting there are more victims. So far, Lannon has not been charged with any deaths in New Mexico.

[2] Calm Tuesday morning before cool air, snow moves in We’re seeing a break in the action before another powerful, late-season storm arrives later tonight into Wednesday. Look for increasing clouds and wind speeds as we go into Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 50s in the metro, but much cooler air moves in tonight. Snow will also be arriving later tonight with a slick morning commute in store for Wednesday. Highs will struggle in the lower 40s.

[3] 10 dead, including police officer, in Colorado supermarket shooting A mass shooting inside a Boulder, Colorado supermarket left 10 people dead. Boulder Police say a lone gunman walked into the King Soopers Grocery Stores and opened fired on Monday afternoon. Fifty-one-year-old Officer Eric Talley is among the dead. A woman standing in front of a line for a COVID-19 vaccine was also shot. A father behind her says after seeing her being shot he grabbed his two daughters and bolted upstairs to hide them in a closet. The suspect, in this case, is in custody.

[4] As hospitalizations decline, NM doctors looking into ‘long-haul COVID’ treatments New Mexico continues to see improvement in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. Between UNM Hospital and the Sandoval Regional Medical Center, less than 20 people are in the hospital with COVID, and about half of them are on ventilators. Presbyterian has about 30 people with COVID-19 across its 10 hospitals with only five of those patients on ventilators. This comes after the state recorded no new deaths on Saturday for the first time since October.

[5] Pregnant Edgewood woman saves family, litters of puppies from house fire Community members in Edgewood are pitching in to help a family now displaced after a devastating house fire. Amanda DeVargas woke up Thursday morning to smoke filling her Edgewood home. The mother of two, who is pregnant with her third child, quickly helped her daughters, two teenage siblings, and many pets escape. DeVargas says the home is a complete loss and they lost all of their clothing. The community has already raised more than $3,000.