KRQE Newsfeed: Searching for clues, Student beaten, Mild start, Portable problems, Gear surplus

[1] NMSP find 2 bodies with gunshot wounds in car NMSP are searching for clues after finding two men dead in a car near Carlisle and I-40 last week. Officers found the car at the bottom of a culvert after it rolled off the freeway on-ramp. Inside the vehicle, they found the bodies of two men with gunshot wounds.

[2] Multiple agencies investigating possible hate crime against UNM student Roni Saponar says he was beaten so badly last week he had to be hospitalized, and all because he’s Jewish. APD, the DA’s office, and the FBI are looking into the claims. According to the incident report, Saponar says he was at a party and wearing a shirt that says “JUST JEW IT”. He says six males attacked him from behind. Saponar says they were using anti-Semitic slurs. So far, no one has been charged but investigators are looking at persons of interest.

[3] Sunny start to the day but clouds, showers quickly firing up later Nothing but sunshine for us to start the day all across the state. But we’re seeing a good moisture inflow from the east as dewpoints are sitting in the upper 40s! That means the air is moderately humid and will become unstable later this afternoon. Expect scattered showers and storms across the south-central mountains beginning mid-afternoon.

[4] People buying old APS portables, but not picking them up APS is having trouble selling its old portable classrooms to the public. The portables were used years ago to keep classes from overcrowding, but since the district received more capital funding, they don’t need them anymore. APS has been selling them but not everyone is picking them up and the district is left with the buildings on their lots. Some portables are up for sale for around $800 each. The district says right now, six portables have been sold but still haven’t been picked up.

[5] UNM to hold Lobo gear surplus sale Thanks to a gear surplus, Lobo fans may soon be able to get their hands on some merchandise. A week from Saturday, the Athletics Department is holding a surplus sale. UNM says there will be jerseys available from most Lobo athletic teams, both men’s and women’s. Fans will also have the chance to pick up game uniforms, helmets, cleats, and more. The event is happening at University Stadium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.