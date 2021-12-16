KRQE Newsfeed: Search warrant, Restoring power, Quiet & cool, Storm cleanup, Christmas display

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Search warrant released in shooting death of 2-year-old boy A judge granted a search warrant for officers to search the home of a Santa Fe Police officer after his two-year-old son was found dead earlier this month. A search warrant affidavit now breaks down the 911 call that the mother, Courtney Harmon, made at Officer Jonathan Harmon’s home in Rio Rancho on December 8. In the call, Courtney says their son Lincoln, “fell off a chair” in the kitchen and he was unconscious and surrounded by blood. Police say they found a shell casing and projectile on the kitchen floor next to the child and an empty gun holster on the counter. According to the search warrant, there was no mention of a gun during the 911 call. Right now, Rio Rancho Police declined to provide an update on the investigation and CYFD won’t say if they are involved.

[2] Thousands without power in northern New Mexico Hundreds of New Mexicans are expected to get power back by midday on Thursday after a powerful wind storm ripped through the state. Early Wednesday morning wind knocked out power to all 3,200 Northern Rio Arriba Electric customers in the Chama and Tierra Amarilla areas. The outage lasted into the night, leaving some to seek shelter from the Hernandez Community Center. Crews from Las Cruces are on their way to help fix five more damaged transmission poles.

[3] Thursday sees calm, cooler weather This morning is quiet and chilly. The cold front has moved through, and temperatures are much cooler than yesterday morning, with lows in the single digits and teens and 20s in northern NM, and 30s in southern New Mexico. Daytime temperatures will also stay cooler than yesterday, especially across the east, where temps will be around 5-15 degrees cooler. Winds will be light for most, aside from breezes in the northeast highlands out of the SW at 15-25 mph.

[4] Storm, powerful winds leave damage across the state This morning, the cleanup continues in the areas across New Mexico that were hit the hardest by a powerful storm. In Northern New Mexico, snow and wind blew through some parts tearing down trees that collapsed on buildings and cars, leaving some homes unlivable, while roads had to be closed and the power was out. Taos County has set up an emergency shelter at the Taos County Agricultural Center. The Red Cross is helping provide emergency shelter to people in Los Alamos County. Anyone who needs it should call the county’s Emergency Management Specialist.

[5] Christmas display bringing the neighborhood together A famous Christmas display in an Albuquerque neighborhood is getting a little help to make sure the show will continue. The display in Ventana Ranch lights up the neighborhood every year. Davis Plourde started the tradition with encouragement from his wife nearly 20 years ago and every year, it has grown bigger and bigger. This year, neighbors helped put up the displays. It took them three Saturdays to put up the thousands of twinkling lights, snowmen, and candy canes.