KRQE Newsfeed: Search is on, Child murdered, Mild Monday, Targeted by vandals, International award

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Police identify bodies found in vehicle at Sunport; Man wanted in connection to disappearances Grants Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man in connection with four bodies found in a vehicle at the Sunport. Three of the victims have been missing from Grants since January. The fourth victim was from Albuquerque. Authorities are searching for Daniel Lemos who’s wanted in connection with the three missing persons from Grants. He has a nationwide felony warrant and is considered armed and dangerous.

[2] Suspects named in homicide of 11-year-old boy Authorities arrested 41-year-old Alexandria Tabora in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy in Valencia County but they’re still looking for her son and another man. Tabora is being questioned about the murder of Joseph Hobbs. The sheriff’s office says on Saturday, deputies arrived at a home in the Monterey Park area to find the boy shot dead. Deputies say three suspects are involved and are Tabora, her son 21-year-old Santos Mateo Garcia, and 24-year-old Eric Carillo-Garcia who is not related. Tabora is charged with murder. There is a $15,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.

[3] Mild Monday as moisture, spot showers move across New Mexico This morning is mild, with mostly above freezing temperatures. Moisture is moving into the southwest, and thicker clouds have started to take over New Mexico along with some light rain showers in western New Mexico, a couple of showers in the Rio Grande Valley, and some light snow in southern Colorado. Clouds will stick around through the day, and light, spotty rain showers will move eastward today. The metro area could see a shower by late morning/early afternoon.

[4] Comic book store mural once again target of vandalism The manager of a popular Albuquerque comic book store is out thousands of dollars after being targeted by vandals again. Chris Losack, manager at Astro Zombies in Nob Hill says someone tried lighting a fire on the mural on the side of his building. He says this is the fifth time his story was vandalized during the pandemic. This is the second time someone set fire to the mural. Losack says they will have to re-stucco and fix the mural which could cost up to $10,000.

[5] UNM engineering team wins big at electric car competition An engineering team from UNM placed in the top five in the world for an electric car competition. UNM’s Formula Society of Automotive Engineers placed on top in two recent virtual competitions focusing on team organization and operations. The FSAE Knowledge event featured 142 teams in the internal combustion competition and 54 teams in the electric vehicle contest. UNM placed first in the EV category. In a separate event, the internal combustion engine team placed fourth.