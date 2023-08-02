Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Court documents: Woman killed by 13-year-old after tracking stolen vehicle – Documents said Sydney Wilson, 23, was searching for her stolen vehicle when she was killed by a young teenager. Wilson’s vehicle was reportedly stolen from an apartment complex and she began to track the vehicle with a GPS app. Her vehicle was tracked to a Smith’s grocery store and gas station near Coors and Central. Documents alleged Wilson went to confront the juveniles that were in her stolen car when they tried to flee, crashing into another vehicle and a curb. Authorities say one juvenile turned to the vehicle, pulled out a gun, and fired two to three shots. Wilson was hit in the chest and died. Authorities stated they believe the shooter was Marcos Barela, 13.

[2] Lawsuit: CYFD knowingly placed 8-year-old in dangerous situation before her death – Three years after 8-year-old Samantha Rubino was killed by her father, Juan Lerma, relatives are now suing the state. The civil rights lawsuit accuses two CYFD workers of ignoring an extensive history of abuse by Juan Lerma, who’s now serving life in prison for killing Rubino. In August 2020, Rubino’s body was found wrapped inside a trash can outside Lerma’s Carlsbad home. An autopsy showed Rubino was beaten to death by Lerma. Attorneys are also hoping CYFD will work to change some of the department’s policies and procedures as a part of the lawsuit.

[3] New Mexico sees another stormy evening before drier weather returns – This afternoon will be hot, with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state. Most spots will see the chance for rain by the evening hours, but far southeast NM will be the driest part of the state. Storms will bring strong wind gusts and heavy downpours, with a chance for flash flooding in the mountains. A flood watch will be in effect in the northern Sacramento Mountains this afternoon and evening.

[4] Bernalillo County sheriff catches shoplifter in the act on his day off – A recent social media post showed BCSO Sheriff John Allen holding down a man he said he saw shoplifting while he was out with his wife. According to the sheriff, he was out running errands when he saw the three attempting to steal from the Dick’s Sporting Goods warehouse off of Ellison and Coors. BCSO says two of them dropped the stuff they were trying to steal and left. The other, identified as 23-year-old Antonio Oros, did not. After arguing with Allen, he reportedly tried to run. According to the criminal complaint, Oros got physical with Allen, hitting him twice. As it turns out, he had two felony warrants out already for narcotics and resisting and evading police. Had the sheriff not stopped him, he would have made off with $567 worth of merchandise.

[5] Albuquerque students receive free laptops from AT&T, Adelante – Students and families of Edward Gonzales Elementary School and Locker #505, a nonprofit student clothing bank, received laptops as part of AT&T’s mission to help address the digital divide. AT&T partnered with Human-I-T and Adelante Development Center’s DiverseIT program to hand out 150 HP Chromebook laptops.