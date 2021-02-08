KRQE Newsfeed: Schools begin hybrid learning, DACA home loans, Gusting winds, High school football challenges, Takeout keeps restaurants busy

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Monday marks back-to-classrooms for some New Mexico students Students at some New Mexico schools will get back into the classroom on Monday to begin hybrid learning. Late last month, schools across the state were given the green light for the change. This morning, school districts like Hobbs Municipal Schools are getting ready to welcome back K through 5th grade students. Lovington and Carlsbad Municipal Schools are doing the same. Other school districts including APS, have yet to make a decision on how or when they will welcome students back.

[2] Popular loan is now available to DACA recipients The federal government announced it changed its policy on DACA home loans, making it easier for New Mexico’s dreamers to back their own home. FHA backed insurance loans are now available for dreamers with access to low-interest rates and help with a down payment.

[3] Sunny skies leads to gusting winds on Monday It is a cold morning in northwest New Mexico, where many spots are in the teens. However, today will be another sunny and mild day, with above-average temperatures in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Winds will pick up during the afternoon, gusting up to 40 mph on the east slopes of the mountains and the east plains.

[4] New Mexico high school athletes face uphill battle to find a spot in college football The lost season for New Mexico football players has caused an uphill battle for those trying to get recruited for college football. Coaches say that problem started months before when they couldn’t attend summer practices. UNM football head coach Danny Gonzales encourages athletes to not give up. New Mexico usually produces three to four division 1 football players per year and according to 24/7 Sports, since 2005, New Mexico has only had four players that earned a four-star rating.

[5] Restaurants’ take-out stays busy for Super Bowl Sunday It’s the day after the big game and a lot of local businesses saw a big boost in business. Fryers were working overtime on Sunday at Happy Chickenzz off Central. The owner considered selling an estimated 4,000 wings throughout the day, making that five times their average sales. Other places like Nexus Brewery had empty tables but were still slammed with takeout orders. The National Chicken Council estimates Americans chowed down a record-breaking 1.4 billion wings on Sunday.