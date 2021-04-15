KRQE Newsfeed: School shutdowns, Special election, Clouds and wind, New mask study, ‘Army of the Dead’

Thursday Top Stories

Thursday Five Facts

[1] Bloomfield school temporarily returns to remote learning due to teachers’ exposure to COVID-19 More New Mexico schools are temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 concerns. The superintendent of Aztec Schools learned of a positive test at Park Avenue Elementary that could affect all classrooms. They will be closed until Monday for deep cleaning. Three other schools are also pressing pause. At Mesa Alta Junior High in Bloomfield, some teachers who chose not to get vaccinated may have been exposed to the virus. The superintendent says the six teachers are in quarantine.

[2] Voters can request absentee ballots for special election With the split between Democrats and Republicans being so tight in the U.S. Congress, New Mexico’s special election is being watched closely. Voters in New Mexico’s First Congressional District can request their absentee ballots for the June race. Democrat Melanie Stansbury, Republican Mark Moores, Libertarian Chris Manning, and Independent Aubrey Dunn will be on the ballot to replace Deb Haaland. Voters have until May 4 to register or update their registration. The 18 is the last day to request an absentee ballot. In-person early voting will open up across the district on May 15.

[3] New Mexico sees morning fog, winds Thursday This morning is cloudy over most of the state, with patchy, dense fog in eastern New Mexico. The fog may cause issues for the morning commute on I-25 around Las Vegas, Union County, the east plains, and southeast plains. Fog will dissipate throughout the mid-morning, but low cloud cover and drizzle or showers will be possible for the east through the afternoon.

[4] Study suggests wearing a mask affects performance during exercise The NMAA says athletes will have to continue wearing masks, despite a new study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine saying it’s hindering their performance. Student-athletes are being mandated to wear a CDC-approved mask at practice and in competition. A new study compared the performance of 31 adult runners with and without masks and found that masks led to a 14% drop in exercise time. Despite that, the Department of Health says right now, they have no plan to let athletes take off their masks. A Cleveland High School track coach says his runners will take the slower times in order to participate.

[5] Zombie movie filmed in NM coming to Netflix soon A zombie movie shot in New Mexico is on its way to Netflix. “Army of the Dead” directed by Zach Snyder and starring Dave Bautista mixes the zombie genre with the classic heist setup. It features a group of mercenaries braving a zombie-infested Las Vegas to swipe millions from a casino. You may even recognize some local spots in the film including the downtown Rail Yards. “Army of the Dead” drops on Netflix and in theaters May 21.