KRQE Newsfeed: School fight, Released from jail, Warming up, Double dipping, Parked illegally

Thursday’s Top Stories:

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Video shows middle school student beating another as no one appears to intervene Shocking moments unfolded in the hallway of an Albuquerque middle school as cell phone video captured a boy hitting a girl repeatedly, even as she tried to walk away. Multiple students watched the incident on Tuesday at the K through 8th George I. Sanchez Collaborative Community School in southwest Albuquerque. Reports say the attack was so severe that the girl had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. Parents say it’s not the first incident at the school In a statement, APS tells KRQE News 13 they’re aware of the incident and taking appropriate actions.

[2] Grandmother accused of child abuse will be released from jail until trial A grandmother charged in the death of her young granddaughter is being released from jail under specific rules. Diana Garcia is charged with deadly child abuse following the death of two-year-old Diana McGrory. Prosecutors say the girl’s father, Michael Garcia, beat the girl to death and they say his mother Diana knew about the ongoing abuse and never reported it. The state pushed to keep Garcia in jail until trial but Judge Lucy Solimon ruled releasing Garcia would not pose a danger to the community as long as she has no contact with children.

[3] Gorgeous weather to end the workweek This morning is cold with temperatures in the 20s, 30s, and 40s across the state. It will warm up nicely by the afternoon with high temperatures in the 60s, 70s, and 80s. We begin a warming trend today, that will last into the weekend. High temperatures will range from around 2 to 12 degrees warmer than normal over the next several days.

[4] New Mexico considers retirement ‘double dipping’ for police Lawmakers could soon consider a proposal to bring back a policy allowing retired police officers to return to work. With the officer shortages in Albuquerque and other parts of the state, Rep. Bill Rehm says it could help the shortage and bring more experience back to the force. Under Rehm’s proposal, retired officers would have two options: collect a pension and a paycheck at the same time, or suspend their pension and get a higher pension when they retire again.

[5] Parking enforcement officer busted for parking in crosswalk An Albuquerque parking officer was writing tickets while his own city van was parked illegally. A passerby snapped a photo downtown near 7th Street and Tijeras and posted it to the city’s 311 app. You can see the Parking Division van parked in the crosswalk. City Parking Manager Jeremy Keiser admits any other vehicle parked that way would have been cited. Keiser is taking the opportunity to give his team a refresher. The fine for parking in a crosswalk is $30.