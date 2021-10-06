KRQE Newsfeed: Scheduling technicality, Balloons vandalized, Rain chances, Parking problems, New location

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Man accused of killing wife released following court scheduling snafu A scheduling technicality in court has led to the release of a man accused of killing his wife earlier this year. Fifty-four-year-old Jerome Gutierrez is accused of beating his wife, Kristy Rivera, leaving her dead. In June, a detention hearing was not clearly set by two courts and without word from the district attorney’s office, the suspect’s attorney, or a judge. The 60-day deadline was missed, denying Gutierrez his right to a speedy hearing and leading to his release on GPS monitoring. Gutierrez’s next hearing is set for October 14. The district attorney’s office is trying to file an emergency order to get him back behind bars before then.

[2] Balloons vandalized on opening day of Balloon Fiesta Pilots are on alert after at least two balloons were vandalized before launch on the opening day of Balloon Fiesta. The balloons were grounded for repairs and were back in the air by Monday. Fiesta did not say which balloons were cut or how it appears the cuts were made. They say they know of at least two more balloons that were found sliced. Pilots got a briefing about the damage on Sunday morning. The Fiesta’s security team says they are stepping up security measures.

[3] Light rain possible Wednesday Light rain is moving through the Rio Grande Valley this morning, with another chance for isolated rain this afternoon. Winds will be picking up later this week and into the weekend as another storm system moves into the state.

[4] Audit highlights ADA access issues at New Mexico government buildings Inspectors from the State Auditor’s Office will continue looking into what they say is a prevalent problem with disabled parking spaces at state government buildings. The State Auditor’s review has already looked at parking spaces at 23 state buildings and found violations at every one. Those particular problems have since been fixed. More than 700 state buildings have not been checked and officials expect to find similar problems. They are now seeking funding to access them.

[5] Dion’s opening in Farmington One of New Mexico’s popular pizza restaurants is heading to the Four Corners. Dion’s announced their plans for their 27th store in Farmington which is their number one requested location. This new store will bring about 70 jobs. The inside will have a new, modern look but will keep the same elements as other locations. It is set to open early next year.