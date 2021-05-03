KRQE Newsfeed: Scary situation, Federal help, Storms today, Upcoming events, Top spot

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Ring doorbell camera catches man peering into home at night over several months An Albuquerque woman says a man has been peering into her home for months with the incidents all caught on her Ring video camera. The video shows this man walking up and peering into a window, sometimes for a while, then walking away. The homeowner says she has called APD but the intruder isn’t there long enough to get caught. APD can get involved but only for trespassing since he’s not technically hurting anyone.

[2] Struggling New Mexico restaurants can apply for federal grant, attend webinar Officials are hosting a webinar on Monday, helping New Mexico restaurants receive federal funding. It comes from part of the nearly $29 billion restaurant revitalization fund in the American Rescue Plan. At 9 a.m., Senator Martin Heinrich and Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis are hosting the webinar covering the program details and how to submit an application.

[3] Cold front moves in bringing showers, storms This morning is mostly dry and mild. Temperatures are starting in the 40s and 50s in most spots, and a couple of showers are possible in northwest New Mexico. A storm will cross the state today, bringing in strong cold fronts, keeping temperatures cooler, and drawing in deep moisture for showers and thunderstorms.

[4] Albuquerque Convention Center reopens, event schedule filling up The Convention Center is finally back open and the City of Albuquerque is making big plans to bring in tourism dollars. The Convention Center was closed for more than a year because of the pandemic. The general manager says people are wanting to reserve time for upcoming events while Mayor Keller says the Center is a big economic booster for the city. Events will start this month and will be able to accommodate up to 2,000 people under the current capacity restrictions.

[5] UNM robotic chile growing proposal wins NASA MINDS challenge A team of UNM researchers has the top spot in a NASA competition for its proposal teaching robots how to grow chile on Mars. The idea is to have viable food available for astronauts when they land on the red planet. UNM’s CHILI HOUSE Team aims to use robots to water and grow New Mexico green chile peppers. They used the same variety of chile that will soon be growing on the International Space Station.