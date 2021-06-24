KRQE Newsfeed: Santa Fe shooting, Ditto Fire, Scattered storms, Rudi Foundation, Volunteer

Thursday’s Top Stories

[1] 1 dead, another in custody following Santa Fe Police officer-involved shooting NMSP continue the investigation after at least one Santa Fe Police officer fatally shot a suspect near a tourist hot spot in downtown Santa Fe. The shooting took place right outside the Loretto Chapel near the Santa Fe Plaza around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. State Police say the suspect Kalin Addison shot a woman, then handed the gun over to a man who also shot and wounded that same woman. Investigators later found the man near the Loretto Chapel where a chase began. State Police report the man pointed a gun at a Santa Fe Police officer who fired his gun.

[2] Bosque arson suspect held without bond for violating probation The Ditto Fire continues to burn in Los Lunas and is now 40% contained. A homeless man is under arrest after Valencia County deputies say he admitted to setting the fire. Friends of Johnathan Barnard say he’s mentally ill and they’ve been trying to get him help. Deputies say Barnard’s reason for starting the blaze was wanting to see if fire crews could put it out.

[3] Weather pattern change underway as storms expected this afternoon We saw some weak thunderstorms Wednesday evening into Thursday morning which produced some stronger wind gusts. Some light rain reached Albuquerque but these are ending heading into the morning hours. They’ll redevelop later this afternoon and evening with the heaviest rain falling into the central mountains. This is the beginning of the bigger changes to come.

[4] Dress up in favorite superhero outfits for the 7th Annual Rudi Run for Cancer Research After a year of mostly virtual events, organizations like the Rudi Foundation will now be holding both an in-person and virtual run for this year’s 5K. The foundation honors Kevin Rudi who passed away from cancer back in 2014. Organizers say holding both could grow their event beyond state lines. Last year, the organization not only had their usual participants but runners from out-of-state. They say this year’s goal is to get 250 people involved. Registration fees are donated to the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center.

[5] Albuquerque Museum in need of volunteer tour guides If you have a love for the arts, the Albuquerque Museum may be the perfect spot for you to volunteer. Gallery docents give tours of the museum’s exhibits. They are looking for people available for a two-hour shift every two weeks. However, you will have to undergo an eight-month training to learn about the exhibits.