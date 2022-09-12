Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Police: 5 shot, injured at Santa Fe birthday party – Santa Fe Police are investigating a shooting at a birthday party early Sunday morning. Santa Fe Police responded around 12:30 a.m. to the area of Paseo Feliz after reports of gunshots. Police say two adults and three teenagers were shot. They were taken to the hospital, and all are expected to survive. Police are still trying to figure out who and how many people are responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Fe Police.

[2] APD looking for pair accused in multiple armed robberies – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for two people accused in multiple armed robberies. Police say the two people are accused of three armed robberies at multiple Ross stores. Anyone with information on the two are asked to contact APD or crime stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

[3] Showers and storms early in the week – Skies will be partly cloudy, with showers and storms in western NM. The Four Corners will be mostly dry and the Gila will see the most widespread rain with a chance for flooding at the burn scars. The Sacramento Mountains could see a few isolated storms. The rest of the state including the Metro, northern mountains and east plains will stay dry. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will move across the state from southwest to east/northeast on Tuesday.

[4] Valle de Oro Wildlife Refuge celebrates 10 years, new visitor center – Saturday, the grand opening for the Valle de Oro Wildlife Refuge visitor center launched the celebration of 10 years worth of conservancy work. The refuge works to restore native habitats and give equitable access to nature to the community. It sits on more that 570 acres of ancestral land of the Tiwa People. Speakers thanked all the different groups involved who fought for the refuge and those who helped design the visitor center. The visitor center will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekly.

[5] Giant pumpkin grown in Edgewood garden – A New Mexico family who grew a giant pumpkin believe they could have a state record on their hands. Weighing in at 560 pounds it is captivating visitors at the New Mexico State Fair. The family said the pumpkin took 50 gallons of water a day and a special shaded cover to protect it from the sun. At one point, it was growing 30 pounds in one night. The family believes they may have beaten the record in New Mexico for the largest pumpkin. They hope to double the size of their pumpkin next year.