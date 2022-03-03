Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Santa Fe police officer killed in crash identified – The Santa Fe Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Robert Duran who was killed in Wednesday’s deadly crash. Officer Duran was 43-years-old and had been with SFPD since 2015. Officer Duran leaves behind a wife and two teenage sons. Right now, the department asks for privacy for the family as they grieve the loss. Wednesday evening, officers from multiple agencies escorted Duran’s body down I-25 to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque.

[2] Officer, civilian killed in crash following chase on I-25 near Santa Fe – A Santa Fe Police Officer and an innocent driver are dead this morning after a carjacking and kidnapping turned into a chase. Police say Wednesday morning a man armed with a knife stole a woman’s car with her still inside of it. Police spotted the stolen car driving on the wrong side of I-25 and gave chase. The chase ended in a tragic accident for the officer and innocent driver. Police say the kidnapped woman was able to escape, the suspect is still on the run.

[3] Cloudier and breezier Thursday – Clouds are moving into the state this morning, and skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Winds will be breezier, coming in from the south at 10-20 mph, and higher gusts up to 25 mph will be possible in the northeast highlands. Temperatures will stay warm in the 60s and 70s.

[4] New Mexico continues “meteoric drop” in COVID cases, hospitalizations – New Mexico health officials are changing the way they track COVID. Officials will start focusing on how the virus is affecting the community rather than looking at just the number of cases. The new approach offers an encouraging perspective, showing a declining number of hospitalizations.

[5] Albuquerque summer programs are making a comeback – City summer camps are filling up quickly. Places like the BioPark are already opening up registration for their summer programs. Some summer camps like The Little Gym of Albuquerque and the Harwood Art Center are continuing to practice COVID-safe protocols. As summer approaches many places are saying their spots are filling up quickly.