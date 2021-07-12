KRQE Newsfeed: Santa Fe obelisk, Virgin Galactic, Rain for parts of New Mexico, Tokyo Olympics, Santa Fe Art Week

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] City of Santa Fe considers consultant to lead CHART process – The City of Santa Fe is narrowing down on what to do with the former site of the obelisk. A city selection committee made up of two city employees and two advisors are recommending Artful Life to lead the process. The city has budgeted $254,000 for the CHART process. The city hopes to start that process in October.

[2] Virgin Galactic holds sweepstakes offering a trip to space – Following Virgin Galactic’s successful Unity 22 mission, the company is now holding sweepstakes for a trip to suborbital space. The giveaway will let two winners go onboard Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity in early 2022. Winners will also get an all-expenses-paid trip to New Mexico and take a tour of Spaceport America. Winners will be announced around Sept. 29.

[3] Showers expected to move into parts of New Mexico Monday afternoon – This morning is dry and quiet across the state. The weather will stay dry and mostly sunny until the early-mid afternoon. Showers and storms will pop up in the northern and western mountains, moving south/southwest throughout the afternoon and evening. 

[4] Albuquerque skateboarder prepares to compete in first-ever Olympics – An Albuquerque native is heading to Tokyo to compete in her first Olympics. This is also the first Olympics that has a skateboarding event. Mariah Duran started skateboarding with her brothers when she was 10-years-old. She went pro in 2016 and won a gold medal at the 2018 X-Games.

[5] Santa Fe’s Art Week kicks off – Santa Fe’s Art Week kicked off on Sunday. Visitors can anticipate multiple activities each day to showcase local artists and their work.

