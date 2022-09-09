Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] More Safe Outdoor Spaces coming to Albuquerque after veto override fails – Sanctioned homeless camps are back after Albuquerque City Councilor Trudy Jones changed her vote during Wednesday night’s council meeting which prevented a moratorium on the camps from taking effect again. The Menaul and I-25 location for a safe outdoor space will house up to 50 people. A second location for a safe outdoor space near Edith and Candelaria would provide room for up to 12 people. There are six more sits under city review which must meet several requirements before being approved, including a security plan.

[2] New Mexico’s largest sanctioned homeless camp seeing positive results – While the City of Albuquerque moves forward with sanctioned homeless camps, KRQE took a look at the state’s largest sanctioned homeless camp. For 11 years Camp Hope has given thousands of homeless people a safe place to stay. Each resident gets assigned their own tent site, helps keep the property clean, and agrees to follow a specific set of rules.

[3] Weekend cool down, rain and flooding threat – Friday morning is dry and quiet, in the 40s, 50s and 60s. High clouds will continue to increase today, and we will see a better chance for showers and storms in the high terrain of northern, western and central New Mexico and southern Colorado.

[4] City of Las Vegas narrowly avoids running out of water – There’s a temporary fix in place for the water crisis in Las Vegas. During the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon wildfire a large portion of the city’s watershed burned. After the fire was out, the rain brought flooding, ash, soil, and debris into the river making it harder to clean. The city had about three months’ worth of water stored at Storrie Lake. However, it had so much extra sediment in it that they couldn’t touch it until now. For the past week, a treatment system has been treating and clearing the water, raising the city’s daily supply to more than a month.

[5] Albuquerque barbershop offering free haircuts on September 10 – A local barbershop is celebrating its five-year anniversary by giving back to the community. Marz Barbershop is giving free haircuts on Saturday, September 10. This applies to their Albuquerque westside and Rio Rancho locations. They say by giving back, it will build a better culture for everyone. The haircuts are first come, first serve beginning at 10 a.m.