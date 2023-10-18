Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Prosecutors seek to recharge Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ movie set shooting – State prosecutors announced they plan to present a case to a Santa Fe Grand Jury relating to Alec Baldwin in the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of the movie, “Rust”. The jury will decide if there’s enough probable cause to criminally charge Baldwin. In a statement, prosecutors say they believe additional facts show Baldwin may have criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza.

[2] Four convicted in kidnapping, terrorism case – Four people have been convicted in a federal terrorism conspiracy case linked to a compound near Taos. Agents raided the compound in 2018, finding guns, ammo, malnourished children and the remains of a three-year-old boy. Two suspects were found guilty on all counts, including conspiracy to provide material to support terrorists and conspiracy to commit murder. Two others, were convicted on charges tied to kidnapping.

[3] Front brings breezes, but temperatures staying warm – A cold front is starting to move into northeast NM this morning, bringing gusty winds along the front. Temperatures will cool around ten degrees in the northeast highlands today, while the rest of the state sees even warmer high temperatures than Tuesday. Big changes to the weather pattern will arrive next Monday and Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures and rain to the state.

[4] Volleyball team, community rally around victims of street racing crash – Alanah Hamilton and Sawyer Bennet are freshman on the Sandia High School C-team volleyball squad. Police say the two players were seriously injured when their car was hit by street racers. Hamilton’s mother was driving with the two players when APD says two other cars were racing down Louisiana and slammed into their car. Hamilton and Bennet are in the hospital recovering from major injuries.

[5] Sun Country Airlines adds Minneapolis routes to Sunport – Travelers will soon have a new option when traveling out of the Albuquerque International Sunport. Sun County Airlines announced they will offer seasonal, non-stop service between Albuquerque and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport beginning in June 2024. The expansion is part of the airline’s service to eight new domestic cities and two Canadian destinations.