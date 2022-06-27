Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Flooding in southeast New Mexico – Some severe flooding has already hit southeast New Mexico. Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services say three homes have flooded on the north side of town, leaving those families displaces.

[2] Monsoon moisture, flash flooding concerns continue – Another rainy day in New Mexico as monsoon moisture continues to surge across the state. An umbrella and most likely a rain jacket will be necessary stepping out the door. Widespread showers are apparent to start the day, drying out from southwest to northeast throughout the late morning. The rain may linger around the northern parts of the state throughout the morning and early afternoon, before more widespread storms pop up by peak daytime heating.

[3] APD believes two southwest homicides connected – Albuquerque police are investigating two homicides they believe to be connected Sunday morning. Officials say officers responded to the Circle K at 98th and Central around 7:45 a.m. and found the body of a man who had been shot. During their investigation, police received another call about a deceased woman in a nearby home. Police believe the two deaths to be related.

[4] Community rallies for family hit hard by Sixty-Six Fire – One local community is helping neighbors get back on their feet after their homes were destroyed by the 66 fire. Sunday night, the Carnuel Land Grant and Rock Canyon taproom put on a fundraiser with a silent auction, entertainment by local music groups and a motorcycle show. If you would like to donate just go to a Wells Fargo Bank and ask to contribute to the ‘Sixty-Six Fire Relief Fund.’

[5] Multiple agencies try capturing mountain lion seen in Albuquerque – Thursday night, multiple agencies tried to capture a mountain lion that was seen in Albuquerque. A woman reported seeing a large cat in her yard. An officer with the Albuquerque Police Department was sent to investigate and realized that it was a mountain lion. New Mexico Game and Fish, Albuquerque Animal Welfare, Albuquerque Fire Rescue and APD all assisted in trying to catch the mountain lion. APD used their helicopter and heat sensing technology to help locate the big cat. While game and fish were able to hit it with a tranquilizer, the mountain lion was able to escape.