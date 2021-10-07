KRQE Newsfeed: Road rage shooting, Stranger stabbing, Warmer and drier, Cracking down, Interesting discovery

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] APD investigates suspected road rage shooting near Old Town APD is searching for the person who shot and killed a man in what appears to be a road rage incident near Old Town. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Central and Rio Grande. Witnesses told police there was a confrontation between people in two cars when someone in one of the cars opened fire before fleeing the area. A man from the other car was killed. Police say that have a tentative IDE on the victim and believe he is from Albuquerque.

[2] Trial begins for man accused of fatally stabbing stranger in South Valley Albertsons A trial is now underway for the man accused of stabbing a stranger to death at a South Valley grocery store. Prosecutors say the victim, Daniel Sandoval, and his wife passed Lucas Herron on their way into the store at Rio Bravo and Isleta. Investigators say Herron confronted the couple inside the store and they got into an argument before Herron stabbed Sandoval. On Wednesday, the defense argued Herron does not see well and did not understand what was happening. The trial is scheduled to last a week.

[3] Warmer and drier before the winds pick up this weekend High pressure brings warmer and drier weather to the state, but a weekend storm system will bring windier weather. High clouds will be streaming in from the west today, but a ridge of high pressure will help afternoon high temperatures climb through Saturday. A storm system will begin to approach from the west by Friday, increasing the upper-level winds. Upper-level winds will continue to increase through Saturday, potentially impacting the Mass Ascensions for the last weekend of Balloon Fiesta.

[4] PED reminds staff, families of penalties for violating COVID-safe protocols The New Mexico Public Education Department is cracking down on schools violating COVID-safe protocols. Right now, they know of three staff members across two districts who tested positive and did not isolate. The state learned of it through the school’s reporting system. In a September memo to superintendents, the PED said it’s “aware that certain individuals are not letting schools know when they test positive for COVID-19 and that individuals are coming to school after testing positive”. It says they’re subject to investigation and could face up to a $5,000 fine if they violate the public health order.

[5] Albuquerque students discover rodent not yet recorded in Bernalillo County Students at Bosque School are learning a lot about wildlife and the environment, including some interesting discoveries. During a lesson in August, students were checking lizard traps when Dylan Jenkins noticed something else in the bushes. It was a hispid cotton rat. The students sent their findings to the Department of Game and Fish which confirmed the find and added the discovery to a scientific database.