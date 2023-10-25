Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] After deadly crash, county commissioners approve lighting project for road leading to MDC – A long stretch of dark road leading to the Metro Detention Center will soon be more well lit. Tuesday night, county commissioners approved adding solar lighting to a roughly two-mile stretch of the frontage road along I-40, just west of Albuquerque. This comes after a deadly crash in May, when an MDC corrections officer leaving work hit and killed two men. The project would cost around $3 million, with 95% being paid by an NMDOT grant and the remaining paid by the city.

[2] Pedestrian killed in Rio Rancho neighborhood Tuesday – A deadly crash in Rio Rancho has neighbors asking the city to fix a stretch of road. Police say the man and his dog were in a crosswalk on Terraza Blvd. in the Loma Colorado neighborhood when a car struck him. It comes about a year after a city study suggested crosswalks on that road did not need to be there. Some have since been removed. Neighbors want the city to add blinking signs, more street lights and speed bumps to slow drivers down. However, a city traffic study says those changes are not necessary.

[3] A few storms and seasonal temperatures for New Mexico – A storm will move through New Mexico today, and isolated storms will be possible in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and east plains during the afternoon and evening. Sprinkles will be possible in the west mountains and middle Rio Grande Valley at that time. Most of the state will stay dry, and morning cloud cover will give way to sunshine from mid-morning to mid-afternoon. Temperatures will cool to normal for late October. The rest of the week will be drier, with sunshine and warming temperatures.

[4] County Commission opposes NM Gas Company’s proposed natural gas storage facility – A recent proposal to create a gas storage facility on the west side of Albuquerque is drawing more criticism. Nearly two-dozen people spoke out during Tuesday nights Bernalillo County Commission, with most opposing the project, citing the potential health risks. While it’s not the county’s decision to approve or deny the facility, commissioner Barbara Baca created a resolution. It lets the state’s Public Regulation Commission, who has the final say, know they’re not in favor of it.

[5] Lucky Paws Adoption Center expands to seven days a week – People looking to adopt a pet will now have the option to do so seven days a week. The Animal Welfare Department says it is expanding operations at Lucky Paws Adoption Center at Coronado Mall now that it is fully staffed. To commemorate the expansion, Animal Welfare will waive adoption fees for any pets through Halloween. Each adoption comes with spay or neutering services, vaccinations and microchips.