[1] Lobos vs. Aggies rivalry men’s basketball game canceled for season – The UNM and NMSU men’s basketball teams will not be facing off in their rivalry game this season. The schools came to the final decision together. UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez says the shooting was not the only reason they decided to cancel. Nunez says the school was already looking into adding extra safety measures and to expect them in the future.

[2] APD: One dead after shooting in northeast Albuquerque – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque. Police say officers responded to the 4600 block of Commerce Dr. to reports of a man being shot. APD says the man died from his injuries and the homicide unit has been called.

[3] Thanksgiving storm to cause difficult travel east – A storm will move into New Mexico for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. There is still some uncertainty into how much snow to expect and exactly where. Western New Mexico and the Rio Grande Valley will stay dry with this storm. However, eastern New Mexico could see several inches of snow. There is a winter storm watch for Thursday evening to Friday evening in Quay, Curry and Roosevelt counties, where around four inches or more snow may fall.

[4] Albuquerque Police use facial reconstruction to help 1996 cold case – APD is hoping new evidence will generate leads in a cold case. On May 2, 1996, police found the remains of a young woman near 98th and Tower. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children helped create a facial reconstruction of the victim. She is believed to have been between 15 and 19-years-old, between 5’2 and 5’4. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

[5] Old Town tree lighting December 2 – This year’s 30-foot tree is going up in Don Luis Plaza for the annual tree lighting ceremony. The lighting will happen during the Old Town Holiday Shop and Stroll on December 2. The countdown starts that evening at 6.