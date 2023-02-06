Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Rio Rancho Police: Man drives around with woman he shot, killed – Officers are still investigating after Rio Rancho police say they arrested a man who was driving around with the body of a woman he shot and killed. Police say they got a call from someone who said a man went up to their home and admitted to shooting a woman. Police say the man was driving around the metro, but police were able to call him and convince him to drive back to Rio Rancho. Eventually the man drove and parked at the Premiere 14 Movie Theater parking lot where he surrendered and was taken into custody.

[2] Roundhouse Roundup: Film industry bills, legislative changes – Lawmakers at the Roundhouse on the Senate Health and Public Health Committee will discuss a boll that would make it a fourth degree felony to buy, sell or trade an automatic firearm. Also today, the House Committee will discuss a bill that aims to improve conditions for background actors to ensure they get paid regularly.

[3] Winter storm brings cooler temperatures and snow chances – The next winter storm will start impacting the state today through Tuesday. The storm will bring in a strong cold front, gusty winds, and some rain, mix and snow showers. Snow, mix and rain showers will last through the morning, clearing through the daytime. Skies will completely dry out by late Tuesday night.

[4] Santa Fe City Councilors propose new resolution for controversial obelisk – Santa Fe city councilors are discussing how to replace the controversial obelisk in the Santa Fe Plaza. Years after protestors tore down the structure, some say what’s left has become an eyesore in the plaza. In response to a community opinion survey, councilors are proposing to redesign the structure. The resolution will be introduced at the Santa Fe city council meeting on Wednesday.

[5] Virtual auction benefitting Española Humane – The Puppy Love Virtual Auction goes live Saturday February 4 at 8 a.m., and bidding runs until February 11 at 8 p.m. Proceeds from the Valentine’s Day-themed auction will help support Española Humane. The auction features items including jewelry, gift baskets, a two-night getaway, restaurant gift cards, and more. To bid in the auction visit https://one.bidpal.net/23puppylove/browse/all.