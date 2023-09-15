Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Funeral services held for former Governor Bill Richardson – Hundreds gathered at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in downtown Santa Fe for the funeral service for governor Richardson. Among those in attendance, former president Bill Clinton. About a thousand people were inside the cathedral for the service. A reception for Richardson was hosted after the mass at the Capitol Rotunda. Richardson died on September 1 at the age of 75 at his summer home in Chatham, Massachusetts.

[2] Baby found dead at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital – The Hobbs Police Department said a baby was found dead at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital Wednesday. The department said a 16-year-old juvenile, who was accompanied by her mother, was being treated at the hospital. The deceased baby was found “in the restroom area” of the juvenile’s hospital room. Police say this is an ongoing investigation. An autopsy is being held at the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque. The juvenile has not been charged as of Thursday afternoon.

[3] Isolated storm chances around New Mexico – Showers will be possible in north-central New Mexico, near the Colorado State line, throughout the morning and midday. More isolated storms will develop this afternoon across the state, moving east through the evening. A flood watch will be in effect in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Friday afternoon and evening. There will be a chance of hit or miss storms in the Metro area.

[4] New Mexico Gas Company asks to raise customer rates by 11% – The New Mexico Gas Company has applied to increase customer rates, stating that the company is “experiencing inflation and increasing costs in many areas.” The company is requesting additional revenues totaling $49 million. NMGC says the money will be used to make upgrades and improvements to its infrastructure and systems. The proposal will be reviewed by the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission between now and late summer 2024.

[5] ‘Green Chile Corn Dog on a Stick’ celebrates over 50 years at New Mexico State Fair – Bill Murray is a Wisconsin native and the creative mind behind the Green Chile Corn Dog on a Stick, it’s been a fair favorite for 52 years. The popular food has loyal returning customers as well as new customers who say they plan to come back next year for the food. Murray doesn’t have plans to retire anytime soon. He says he’s already looking forward to his trip back to New Mexico, next year.