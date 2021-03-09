KRQE Newsfeed: Returning to school, No charges, Winds Tuesday, Paid sick leave bill, New guidelines

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico schools cleared to open at full capacity for all grades APS will meet this week after the state’s Public Education Department says it’s time to welcome all kids back to the classroom by April 5. The PED says since February 8 about 50,000 students along with staff have been in the hybrid model which proves students can safely return with COVID protocols. The PED’s three-week rollout plan will start with vaccinations for teachers. The education secretary says educators and staff who want a vaccine can receive their first dose by the end of the month. APS Board President Dr. David Peercy says APS will meet the April deadline but added families can still opt for remote learning.

[2] No charges filed in Las Cruces school superintendent’s death Police are explaining why the driver who killed Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Karen Trujillo will not face charges. Police say Trujillo was walking her dogs last month with her back to traffic. They say she was in the street and wearing earbuds when an 18-year-old driving a minivan hit her. Police say he was not speeding and it would have been difficult for him to avoid hitting Trujillo.

[3] New Mexico sees cloud cover, gusty winds Tuesday Clouds have moved back into New Mexico and southern Colorado, along with some spotty rain showers for the morning commute. Most places will be dry during the morning commute, but there is a better chance for some scattered showers by the afternoon. Skies will stay cloudier today for all, and the wind will be gusty again around the southwest and northeast mountains. Wind advisories will be in effect from late morning to the evening, with gusts up to 45 mph in those areas.

[4] Healthy Workplaces Act changes as it moves through Roundhouse A proposal that would require employers to offer paid sick leave needs to clear one more committee before heading to the full Senate and it’s seeing changes. House Bill 20, known as the Healthy Workplaces Act, would mandate workers accrue sick leave the longer they’re with a company. Many business owners are saying it would be a costly burden. Rep. Christine Chandler has introduced two changes. One would delay the law from kicking in this year to next year and the other would allow businesses that already offer some kind of paid time off to qualify.

[5] CDC: Fully vaccinated Americans can gather indoors without masks The CDC is releasing new health guidelines for fully vaccinated people. Officials say if you’re vaccinated, you can safely visit without vaccinated people indoors without masks or social distancing. The new guidelines also state that people considered at low-risk can come together such a grandparent who’s been vaccinated and their grandchildren who are deemed low-risk. The governor’s office is still encouraging New Mexicans to wear masks in public.