Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Nearly three dozen people arrested in APD retail crime operation – Albuquerque Police says a recent retail crime operation lead to the recovery of thousands of dollars in merchandise and the arrest of nearly three dozen suspects. The operation took place the first week of May at several big box stores in the Coronado and Cottonwood shopping areas. Starting June 16, a new state law that could allow for tougher penalties for shoplifters. The law allows for prosecutors to combine the value of merchandise stolen from retailers over the course of 90 days, making it easier to pursue felony charges instead of misdemeanor charges.

[2] Cannabis expungement in New Mexico not quite automatic for everyone after new law – New Mexico lawmakers took steps in decriminalizing cannabis. A key part of that is expunging the criminal records of locals who were busted with pot before it became legal. Automatic expungement was celebrated when approved in 2021. But, a law passed this year says the state isn’t required to automatically expunge someone’s cannabis charge if they have additional criminal charges. The administrative office of the courts is working to make a place where people can request expungement in those cases. The law goes into effect on June 16.

[3] Strong wind, fire danger and storms Wednesday – Winds will become breezy by late morning, and winds will be gusty by midday. A wind advisory will be in effect for most of the state from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., as wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected. Winds will gust to at least 35 to 45 mph in all of the state. This will lead to high fire danger for the entire state.

[4] New water stations being deployed at Albuquerque parks – The City of Albuquerque is bringing 34 new water stations to parks around the city. The new fountains have four stations, two traditional water fountains at different heights, a sink for washing hands, and a spot to fill up bottles. Officials say the fountains cost between $8,000 to $14,000 per unit. They’re hoping it’s just the beginning. To get a station installed at a park in your neighborhood, the mayor suggests talking to your city councilor.

[5] Albuquerque’s first ‘Raising Cane’s’ location opens – Raising Cane’s has opened their first location in the Albuquerque area, located at Montgomery and San Mateo. The company hosted an opening ceremony Tuesday morning that included giving away free ‘Cane’s’ for a year for 20 customers. The fast food chain will include two drive-through lanes and will be open from 9:00 a.m. to midnight seven days a week. A second location is set to open later this spring, while a third location in Rio Rancho is planned to open around this time next year.