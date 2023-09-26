Tuesday’s Top Stories

[1] Video captures armed robbery at Bob’s Burgers in northeast Albuquerque – Security camera video shows the moment an armed robber holds up the Bob’s Burgers on Juan Tabo near Menaul. The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday and the suspect can be seen pointing a gun at employees and eventually gets away with some money. The district manager of Bob’s Burgers says incidents like this have become increasingly frequent across all their Albuquerque locations.

[2] State to pay thousands to former CYFD workers in whistleblower settlement – The state is on the hook for more that $600,000 in the latest lawsuit settlement against CYFD. Two former department employees filed a lawsuit in 2021. The pair had been hired in 2020 and were fired after they voiced their concerns to their supervisors with the department’s use of the encrypted messaging app signal, which can be set to delete conversations, and its use for communications that could be subject to the state’s open information laws.

[3] Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday – Afternoon storms will return to parts of New Mexico Tuesday. Warmer and drier weather will continue into the end of the week. The highest chance for rain will be in south-central and southeast New Mexico. An isolated shower will also be possible as far north as Albuquerque and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Drier air quickly returns Wednesday, keeping sunny skies around and warmer temperatures Wednesday afternoon.

[4] Balloon Fiesta Special Shapes Rodeo day won’t have Park and Ride option – This year at Balloon Fiesta, there will be no park and ride for Thursday’s Special Shapes Rodeo. Local school buses have been helping people avoid traffic for more than 20 years, but this year, the buses are needed to help students get to and from school. In years past, APS and Rio Rancho Public Schools has given that school day off to students. This year all the high schools are still in session that Thursday, which means the buses can’t work those routes.

[5] Isotopes finish season leading league in attendance – The Albuquerque Isotopes finished their season Sunday and they finished leading the Pacific Coast League in attendance. The team also had the 5th highest attendance in all minor league baseball. General Manager John Traub said the achievement is thanks to their family friendly atmosphere and all of their innovative ideas. The Isotopes averaged more than 7,000 fans per game.