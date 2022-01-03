KRQE Newsfeed: Rescue interview, Legislative Session, Quiet and cool weather, Missing people, Explora internship

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Woman trapped on the Sandia Tram recounts what it was like in the car overnight – Repairs to the Sandia Peak Tram’s cables will continue. In the meantime, one of the passengers who spent 15 hours stuck on the tram is sharing her story. Colleen Elvidge and 20 other passengers either worked for the tram or the Ten-3 restaurant. Soon after they hopped into the tram to ride down to the base of the mountain, the tram lines froze near the peak. Elvidge says the most terrifying moments for her were between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. when the car started rocking because of the winds.

[2] Upcoming legislative session could see bills on child care, economic recovery and tax reform – The 2022 Legislative Session is just a few weeks away. Lawmakers are already busy preparing for what will be discussed. New Mexico lawmakers say the biggest hurdle is going to be funding. Democratic Representative and Majority Floor Leader Javier Martinez says right now economic pandemic recovery is top of mind, especially funding that will go towards infrastructure projects across the state. Republican Senator Crystal Diamond also wants to focus on saving instead of spending.

[3] Warming up and quieting down – This morning is frigid across the state, with temperatures in the negatives and single digits in the northern and western mountains. The rest of the state has dropped into the teens and low 20s. Although it is a cold morning, we will see warmer weather returning Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

[4] 2 still missing in Colorado fire; cause under investigation – Search crews are still looking for two missing people following the Colorado wildfire in Boulder County. While residents continue to face the aftermath of the Marshall Fire, it’s destroyed close to 1,000 homes. However, the massive snowstorm over the weekend is adding insult to injury. The snow buried people’s property and made search efforts difficult for people who are still reported missing.

[5] Time running out for teens to apply for Explora internship program – Today is the last day for teens to apply for Explora’s Career Pathways Program. Explora is opening its X-Studio, which they say will open opportunities for high school and college students to learn about science, technology, engineering, art and math.