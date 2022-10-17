Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’ Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque City Council to vote about role in housing regulation – Albuquerque city councilors are set to vote on whether or not to urge state legislators to lift a ban on rent control. It comes after the People’s Housing Project has been gathering petition signatures and demonstrating outside of city council for weeks trying to end the state’s ban on rent control. City councilor Pat Davis says it is out of their hands. He says Monday’s vote is really just symbolic, showing that the city of Albuquerque is asking state legislature to take a look at the states prohibition of rent.

[2] Roswell UFO Festival brings $2.19 million in 2022 – A new report has been released on the economic impact the Roswell UFO Festival brought to the City of Roswell. In total, the festival brought in $2.19 million dollars from the four-day festival. The City of Roswell spent $212,638.13 on the festival. The report shows that 52% of revenue was spent on food and drinks. The next UFO Festival is scheduled for June 30 through July 2, 2023, a day shorter than this year’s festival.

[3] Rain continues throughout New Mexico – Widespread rain will continue for central New Mexico, including the Metro. Heavy rain will also push northeast through the east and southeast plains Scattered showers will continue through the night in southeast NM, and most areas will dry out and warm up on Tuesday. The rest of the week will be mostly sunny, dry and warmer, thanks to high pressure over the west.

[4] New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle inflation – A fall favorite is the latest item to fall victim to inflation. Last year, pumpkin farmers across the state saw a pumpkin shortage. This year, farmers and suppliers are having to make changes because of inflation. Farmers who sell to pumpkin patches, like Galloping Goat in Rio Rancho, are having to increase their cost per load. The owner says prices on pumpkins and price of admission is up. The owner says he also ended up buying two fewer load of pumpkins than last year.

[5] 39th Duke City Marathon – The lack of sunshine did not stop thousands from coming out to the 39th annual Duke City Marathon. Starting at Civic Plaza in downtown Albuquerque, the course path wen through the bosque bike trial and ended back in downtown. Organizers say this year’s race was bigger than ever with over 4,000 participants. The race is also a qualifier for the Boston Marathon. This year’s winner was Corey Purcella from Albuquerque, with an unofficial time of two hours, 37 minutes, and 48 seconds.