Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Family remembers murdered teenage son – It’s been six months since an Albuquerque family lost their son to shooting near West Mesa High School. 16-year-old Andrew Burson was shot and killed in February, just after class started. According to a criminal complaint, Burson had accused a classmate, 14-year-old Marco Trejo, of stealing his gun. The two allegedly argued over the firearm. Albuquerque Police say Trejo started running away on 64th Street with Burson chasing after him when Trejo took out a gun and shot Burson five times. The Burson family is pushing to keep Trejo behind bars until trial. Trejo pleaded non guilty in April. Trejo will be back in court next week.

[2] Bernalillo County officials discuss ways to reduce homelessness – Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials continue looking for solutions and a new approach to addressing homelessness in the metro area. The county’s homeless coordinating council discussed the possibility of partnering with the non-profit “Community Solutions” and its ‘Built For Zero’ program. It aims to build stronger connections between agencies that work with the homeless population and support services. The council was also updated on the Gateway Center, which hopes to have overnight beds open by this winter.

[3] Showers and storms across New Mexico – Skies will stay mostly dry until the afternoon, and then we will see a lot more rain activity across the state. Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the mountains, moving east-northeast during the late afternoon and evening. The Metro will see another chance for showers and storms today. They will be hit or miss, and we could see them by the mid-late afternoon. Far eastern NM will see more storms today, and there will be the heaviest downpours with some small hail in southeast NM.

[4] I-25 on-ramp near Balloon Fiesta Park now open – A new ramp designed to quickly filter people out of Balloon Fiesta Park is now open. The new ramp, on Pasadena Ave just south of Tramway is now providing an offshoot onto the interstate. The new ramp is expected to alleviate traffic problems when leaving the Balloon Fiesta. The ramp also provides direct access to several businesses in the area.

[5] Ducks racing daily at State Fair – The Great American Duck Races are now underway at the New Mexico State Fair. The mallard ducks have been featured on the Tonight Show along with the Wall Street Journal and People Magazine. The ducks race every day around 1 p.m. in the Youth Haul Courtyard. Prizes are awarded to all winners.