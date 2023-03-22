Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Man accused of exposing himself to high school students released until trial – David Garcia, the man accused of exposing himself to high school students, will not be held until his trial. A criminal complaint says two teens saw 27-year-old Garcia inside his car touching himself inappropriately with his pants down as he watched them leave Manzano High School. A judge ruled that he be released to pre-trial services and on a GPS ankle monitor. As part of Garcia’s conditions of release, he cannot be near Manzano High School, the girls’ homes, or the surrounding neighborhood. He also cannot be within 50 feet of a high school.

[2] New Mexico agriculture industry makes comeback after hardships – According to a new report, New Mexico’s agriculture and cattle industries are making a comeback after facing hardships the last few years. The New Mexico Department of Agriculture said our state is almost back to pre-pandemic levels. In New Mexico, the agriculture sector now contributes more than $40 billion dollars to the economy annually. The report shows the industry provided almost 260,000 jobs with more than $11 billion in wages in the last year.

[3] Drier, windier and warmer weather for New Mexico – Rain will be moving into western New Mexico this morning, and scattered showers will stay mostly north and west of I-25 all day. The rain will not be as widespread as it was on Monday or Tuesday. Winds will be very gusty today. High wind warnings and wind advisories will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible in the Rio Grande Valley.

[4] ABQ RIDE announces changes to bus schedule – ABQ RIDE will be shifting to an updated schedule beginning this Saturday, Mar. 25. ABQ RIDE is trying to distribute its services throughout Albuquerque to increase its accessibility, with a special focus on where low-income and minority populations may reside in the city. The new schedule will remain until the city is able to hire more drivers and bus mechanics. After that, the schedule will be reevaluated.

[5] Group of students raising money for National competition – A group of New Mexico students need help to move on to the next level in a business competition. A large group of students from Coronado middle school and high school qualified for Nationals. These students have all competed regionally and at the state level for Business Professionals of America, showcasing their skills in real life careers. Now, most of the students made it into the national competition that will take place in California on April 25th. The students need to raise $80,000 in order for the entire group to be able to compete.