Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] 1 charged in relation to UNM shooting will be released while awaiting trial – One of the UNM students arrested for the attack that turned to a shooting last month will be released ahead of his trial and allowed to go back to his east coast home. 19-year-old Eli-sha Upshaw is accused of being the one on surveillance video carrying a bat and hitting NMSU basketball player Michael Peake in the knee. The state argued that he should stay behind bars until trial. The defense argued the only people identifying Upshaw are two other defendants. They also point to his lack of criminal history and good standing at UNM. Upshaw will be released to his mother in Maryland with a GPS monitor and curfew.

[2] Man charged for losing daughter while drunk – A father is facing child abuse charges for losing track of his daughter for more than 24 hours. Nicholas Clinton showed up to a homeless shelter without his daughter on the night of December 5. His daughter was found with a woman on a city bus the next day, after her disappearance triggered an amber alert. On the night she went missing, Clinton told police he and his daughter were riding the bus and he thought she had gotten off with him. Police say he was so drunk during that they could barely understand him, and that he also tried to attack officers.

[3] Freezing Friday across the eastern part of New Mexico – Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories remain in effect through 11 AM this morning. Temperatures will not get above freezing this afternoon east of the Central Mountain Chain. Warming temperatures and calm conditions will arrive by Sunday for the entire state of New Mexico. Above average conditions are forecast through the end of 2022, along with more active weather as well.

[4] Albuquerque Community Safety Department – A new round of graduates from Albuquerque’s Academy for Behavioral Health Responders will soon be hitting the streets. Thursday night, the city honored new graduates as well as the active first responders to the new community safety department. The department was created a little more than a year ago, to respond to calls that do not require las enforcement.

[5] City of Albuquerque’s media channel launches new feature series – The City of Albuquerque’s media channel, once known as GOV TV, has launched a new series. It highlights some of Albuquerque’s most creative people and interesting places. In the first episode of the new series, “Unity in Place,” they profile a local man who traded a career in music production to become a baker.