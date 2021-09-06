KRQE Newsfeed: Relatives found, Veterinarian staffing, Hot and dry, Labor Day travel, New mural

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Guardians of lost 2-year-old found – The Albuquerque Police Department says the relatives of a toddler discovered alone on east Central Ave. on Saturday morning have been found. The update came hours after police released surveillance video. Police say they believe the surveillance video shows the boy and his guardian Saturday morning shortly before the boy was found near Juan Tabo and Central. At this time there are no other specifics about why the boy was left alone. For now, the boy is in New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department custody while investigators determine why he was left alone.

[2] Lack of after-hour emergency animal clinics in Santa Fe raises concern – The worker shortage could now be impacting the lives of pets in Santa Fe after the only overnight ER veterinarian services say it’s been forced to close its doors. That leaves Albuquerque as the closest option. Local veterinarians say for the past year and a half, the Emergency Veterinarian Clinic in Santa Fe is closed. Signs on the clinic’s window don’t say why they closed their doors, but veterinarians believe it was because of staffing issues. KRQE did reach out to the company that owns the closed-down emergency vet clinic in Santa Fe but did not hear back.

[3] Beautiful Labor Day, with drier weather this week – Monday morning is dry for all, with chilly temperatures in the 40s and low 50s across the western and northern mountains. It will head up today, making it back into the 80s and 90s. It’s going to be a hot week, as strong high pressure stays over the west/southwest.

[4] Albuquerque Sunport sees thousands of travelers on Labor Day weekend – With COVID-19 cases spiking around the country, thousands of people will still be traveling through the Albuquerque International Sunport this Labor Day. The Sunport says its most recent 7-day average of passengers traveling through is about 11,000 per day. While that’s still down from pre-pandemic numbers, airport officials say it’s significantly higher from this same time last year. Sunport officials says they do provide enhanced cleaning procedures and a robotic sanitation system that disinfects the terminal every night.

[5] Gun violence prevention mural painted in International District – Artists behind a new mural in the International District are hoping it forces people to talk about gun violence in the community. There have been at least four high-profile gun violence cases in the last month, two at schools, one at an Uptown bar and the officer-involved shooting near Juan Tabo and Lomas. The artists say they want to inspire change in behaviors and policies. The group says the mural should be finished by late October.