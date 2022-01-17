KRQE Newsfeed: Reintroduced bill, Flower shop theft, Mild Monday, Wish come true, Abq Comic Con

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Reintroduced bill would make shooting threats a felony Since the school started in August there have been at least four shooting threats at Albuquerque Public Schools. Republican Senator Craig Brandt is hoping to change that in the upcoming legislative session. Currently, it’s not illegal to call in or make a shooting threat. Brandt is introducing a bill to make calling in a shooting threat to any building a felony. This bill wouldn’t just apply to school shooting threats as a suspect could be charged if they are using the threat to cause fear.

[2] Local flower shop burglarized, thief caught on camera Another Albuquerque business is cleaning up after being robbed in the early morning hours on Sunday. Surveillance footage shows the thief in action. The owner of Signature Sweets & Flowers says this is at least the fourth time they’ve been broken into. Security cameras caught a thief rummaging through the store and stealing valuables. The owner says this latest break-in won’t stop her store from being ready for Valentine’s Day.

[3] Next storm brings wind and showers Martin Luther King Jr. Day is going to be nice across New Mexico with cold temperatures to start, but warming back into the 40s, 50s, and 60s by the afternoon. Skies will be sunny in the morning, but clouds will increase across the state by midday and afternoon.

[4] Albuquerque teen gets wish granted after being postponed by pandemic After the pandemic changed the plans for an Albuquerque teen from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he finally got his life-changing wish granted. Mason Prieskorn, 14, loves being outdoors and hunting. On Sunday, his friends and family came over to help Make-A-Wish surprise Mason with a custom-built TerrainHopper which was outfitted with lights, tough wheels, and a swivel chair and joystick to help him get in and steer. The vehicle is made to help Mason cover new ground. The custom-built TerrainHopper took four months to make and was made possible by Legacy Church.

[5] 13th Annual Albuquerque Comic Con draws to a close Organizers are putting in the groundwork for next year’s Albuquerque Comic Con just as this year’s convention wraps up. Cosplayers were out in full force on the final day of the weekend event. There were about 50 celebrity guests over the weekend and 300 vendors from around the country. One vendor, the Zia Ghostbusters, was raising money for Make-A-Wish. This was the 13th year of the Albuquerque Comic Con which was delayed last year from January to June due to the pandemic.