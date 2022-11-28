Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Traditional native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel – Police and community members are looking for some priceless items that were stolen. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and is in town for a Pow Wow at the Black Mesa Casino. When he returned to his truck Sunday morning he found it broken into. Trujillo parked his truck at the Howard Johnson Hotel near downtown. In the truck were men’s and boy’s traditional northern regalia and a girl’s purple jingle dress outfit. Trujillo says these items are priceless and cannot be replaced.

[2] APD says officers responded to 207 domestic violence calls over holiday weekend – It was a busy and violent holiday weekend across Albuquerque. The Albuqueruqe Police Department Chief Harold Medina tweeted that offers responded to 207 domestic violence calls from Wednesday through Saturday. Chief Medina says that’s a 46% increase over the same three-day period last week.

[3] Windy weather to start the week – Monday morning is quiet and cold across the state. Clouds are starting to move in from the west, and today will stay partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will start to pick up by midday, with the highest wind gusts in the mountains. Wind advisories and high wind warnings will be in effect through Monday night in the Sangre de Cristo, Gila, and the Sacramento Mountains.

[4] River of Lights see hiccup at Park and Ride on opening night – Opening weekend for the River of Lights was so busy that organizers had to add more buses to their Park and Ride option. Opening night on Saturday, 5,800 visitors went to the BioPark. The BioPark Society wasn’t prepared for how many of those visitors would take them up on the Park and Ride option. They only had three buses running on Saturday night. Forcing people to wait at the zoo until the bus could come back around for more people. This upcoming weekend, they will have at least five buses per night for the Park and Ride.

[5] Corrales horses get festive to raise donations – A local organization is still accepting donations for the holidays. The Corrales Equestrian Advisory Committee, Champ, and Corrales Main Street teamed up for the Ride In, Round Up event. Judged picked out the most creative, elegant, funny, and festive getups, with winners taking home prizes donated by local businesses. To participate, each person just had to bring a new toy or food donation.