KRQE Newsfeed: Redrawing lines, Bond spending, Warmer today, Heartbreaking loss, ‘You are not alone’

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] COVID-relief funding, redistricting at center of New Mexico special session Lawmakers will be meeting in Santa Fe, discussing new election boundaries which could have major political implications. Currently, the senate is just reviewing congressional map recommendations put together by a small citizen committee. some of these changes could swing which party could end up having control in that district come election time. A big question right now is how much of Albuquerque could be shifted to District 2. Some of the proposed plans would pair lawmakers of the same party together. The other focus is deciding how the stimulus money will be spent.

[2] Spending proposal fails in Albuquerque City Council Albuquerque City Councilors will continue the discussion on the fate of more than $100 million in city money after a proposal on how to spend it fails. Councilors Brook Bassan and Klarissa Pena introduced a proposal, using gross receipts taxes to fund a variety of projects. One focus was on projects already approved, but still in need of more funding. Others addressed public safety as well as homelessness. The bill needed approval from seven out of nine councilors but only five were for it.

[3] Weather goes downhill from Tuesday on Southwest Colorado is seeing some snow in the San Juan Mountains this morning, with some light flurries in the higher terrain of the four corners of New Mexico, and some spotty rain sprinkles in the lower terrain. Spot rain and snow will come to an end by the early afternoon. The rest of the state will stay dry but mostly cloudy.

[4] Magdalena community mourns loss of girls’ basketball coach, 8-year-old niece The Soccoro County community continues to mourn the loss of a girls’ basketball coach and her eight-year-old great-niece. On Saturday morning, Marleen Greenwood and her great-niece, Reighlyn Rosales were killed in a crash on US 60 when they yielded to the shoulder for a semi before they were rear-ended and pushed into the path of the truck. Assistant Coach Sara Sue Olney will be taking over the program. State Police say the crash is still under investigation. It doesn’t appear alcohol was a factor.

[5] ‘You are not alone’ project helps students overcome isolation A pack of UNM Lobos is letting their classmates know they are not alone. For two days last month, 60 students walked around campus handing out cards with the message, “you are not alone”. The effort was spawned in a conflict management course taught by Heidi Ricci. It was aimed at helping students with feelings of isolation over the last two years, feel connected. Ricci says she plans to host a walk every semester.