Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] State republicans, democrats weigh in on redistricting map lawsuit – The New Mexico Supreme Court recently released an opinion to use three-pronged legal test to determine if there is evidence of egregious partisan gerrymandering. Republicans argue that district boundaries were drawn by a democratic-controlled legislature, which looked to dilute republican voter strength in the states second district. Democrats argue the map was created through a nonpartisan process. A district court in Lovington will hear the trial, starting Wednesday.

[2] Albuquerque Public Schools sees numbers of chronic absences going down – APS says chronic absences is a problem they have been dealing with for years. The district has created what they’re calling “School Attendance Teams.” The teams consist of teachers, counselors and social workers. They say the number of students who are chronically absent has gone down by about nine to ten percent. They say every school in the district has an attendance team.

[3] Mostly dry and warm before rain chances return – Temperatures have started a warming trend across parts of New Mexico as a ridge of high pressure moves towards the state. Better moisture will move into the state Tuesday, bringing isolated showers and storms across the southern half of New Mexico by Tuesday afternoon. Drier air will stick around statewide to finish this week with high temperatures staying warmer than average for the end of September.

[4] Slim Chickens opening Albuquerque location – Slim Chickens is opening its Albuquerque location on Montgomery and Wyoming. Slim Chickens serves chicken strips, chicken and waffles, sandwiches, salads, wings, sides, and more, all while offering 17 different dipping sauces.

[5] New augmented reality mural coming to Albuquerque – New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence is painting a mural that will use augmented reality to promote gun violence prevention. Located in the parking lot of Juan Pedro Library in the International District the mural. “Burque Cares” has been three years in the making. When people use their phones, different portions of the mural will offer interactive links that educate the user on gun violence prevention as well as victims’ names. The mural is set to be completed by the end of the month.