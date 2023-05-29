Monday’s Top Stories
- One dead in northwest Albuquerque shooting
- When is monsoon season? What New Mexico can expect this year?
- One killed in Hobbs shooting
- Albuquerque parents charged for child’s overdose
- New Mexico drivers paying less for gas compared to last year
- Deadly shooting in Red River leaves vendors, businesses in tough spot
- Albuquerque motorcycle, vehicle crash hospitalizes 1
- Vehicle sparks brush fire in Sandoval County
Monday’s Five Facts
- [1] Red River shooting – New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting in Red River that involved two motorcycle gangs on Saturday, May 27. Around 5 p.m., gunshots were reported to be fired in the area of east Main Street. When officers arrived, they found two deceased individuals and six injured. Five of the injured were transported to local hospitals, where one person was later pronounced dead. Another individual was airlifted to a Denver hospital. Sunday, NMSP Chief Johnson gave an update and said all eight individuals involved have been identified as outlaw motorcycle gang members from the “Water Dogs” and “Bandidos.”
- [2] Fatal fight – A deadly shooting happened in southeast Albuquerque, authorities said. A man has been charged for his alleged role in the shooting. Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said Carlos Gonzalez, 24, has been arrested in the shooting death of his girlfriend. She was identified as Areli Rodriguez, 18. He’s also accused of shooting a second victim. Gonzalez is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- [3] Hot and drier – This morning is dry and cool. There may be lingering water on the roads in far eastern New Mexico from weekend storms. Memorial Day will be beautiful, statewide. Only a couple of storms are expected this afternoon and evening, in the Sangre de Cristo, northeast highlands, and far southeast NM. High pressure will move over the state today, which should help keep most storms from becoming severe, and most of the state will stay dry. High pressure will lead to a warm-up today, and highs will be in the 80s and 90s for all except the high terrain.
- [4] Hospital lawsuit – A medical procedure gone wrong is costing Presbyterian Rust Medical Center $22.7 million after a jury found it liable for the botched surgery of a Kirtland Air Force veteran. Upon being discharged from the Rio Rancho hospital on April 15, 2019, Armando Graham complained about being in pain from a surgery done three days earlier. According to a release sent out by Graham’s attorneys, his surgery was meant to treat a prostate cancer diagnosis. However, according to Graham’s attorneys, the hospital failed to provide proper care for the now 69-year-old, saying the hospital and its staff disregarded Graham’s concerns.
- [5] Community service – In honor of Memorial Day, the Santa Fe High School Football Team had the opportunity to place flags at the National Cemetery Saturday. The head football coach said he asks his players to do eight hours of community service during the summer, and when the cemetery called him, he knew this was something his team could learn from. The head football coach said he asks his players to do eight hours of community service during the summer, and when the cemetery called him, he knew this was something his team could learn from.