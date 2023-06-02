Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Thieves target AC units in Albuquerque neighborhood – One northeast Albuquerque neighborhood is on edge after a pair of air conditioner related crimes. One neighbor says he woke up to the sound of fire trucks after someone had messed with the a/c unit and caused it to smoke. Then, this week someone stole his entire unit. He said another home in the neighborhood had its a/c unit vandalized with someone taking all of the copper tubing.

[2] Albuquerque grocery store reopens after shutdown due to mice problem – A busy grocery store was forced to close after Albuquerque’s environmental health department received complaints of mice being found at the Smith’s on Juan Tabo and Eubank. According to the report, mice droppings were found under the coolers, in the deli, in the meat market, and under the shelves where shoppers would find tortillas, cereal, and more. The city also found other violations, such as dirty floors, holes in the ceiling, and holes and gaps in the walls that invited rodents and bugs in. This prompted the city to close the store. Thursday, the Smith’s re-opened after about a week of cleaning under the supervision of health officials.

[3] Storms through the weekend for New Mexico – There will be another severe storm threat in southeast New Mexico. There will be a chance for isolated showers and storms in the Metro area this afternoon and evening. Saturday there will be a chance for rain in the Metro again, and severe storms in eastern New Mexico. Sunday will be the same. Temperatures will warm up a few degrees for the weekend.

[4] NM Attorney General files lawsuit against companies for use of “forever chemicals” – New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez has filed a lawsuit against major manufacturing companies. The lawsuit accuses them of contaminating New Mexico’s natural resources. Torrez says manufacturers like 3M, Dupont and others knowingly used Polyfluoroalkyl substances, otherwise known as “forever chemicals.” The lawsuit is asking for companies to pay the costs of clean up and restoration of natural resources.

[5] West Mesa Aquatic Center celebrates reopening for 25th anniversary – The West Mesa Aquatic Center has undergone renovations and is ready for its 2023 season. The center celebrated its 25th anniversary with a reopening to welcome the outdoor pool season on June 1, 2023. The facility spent around $3 million on upgrades for the center. Renovations have been made to the indoor and outdoor play areas, slides, the scoreboard and timing system at the Olympic pool, and more.