KRQE Newsfeed: Ready to sue, Fallen officers, Strong wind, Cases down, Recalling rollover

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Effort to file lawsuit against NMPED to separate hybrid learning, athletics Albuquerque coaches are heading an effort to sue the state’s Public Education Department in federal court. La Cueva’s head volleyball coach Steven Archibeque is asking the state to split hybrid learning and athletics so student-athletes can compete. A GoFundMe page is now set up to help pay for legal fees. So far, they’ve raised almost $2,000 out of their $30,000 goal. APS is also reaching out to the PED asking the state to separate sports and the hybrid learning model. The PED has yet to comment.

[2] Bill looks to honor fallen officers State lawmakers are set to hear a bill looking to honor fallen officers. House Bill 275 is asking to create a highway sign known as a Fallen Officer Sign. The goal is to commemorate law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. NMDOT would be in charge of accepting donations for the signs and installing them near the site where the officer died. The bill is scheduled to be heard in a House committee on Tuesday.

[3] Temperatures warm up as eastern New Mexico sees gusty winds This morning is quiet and chilly. Temperatures are in the teens, 20s, and 30s. Today will be warmer and windy again for eastern New Mexico. Some high clouds will move across the state this afternoon, but overall it will be a mostly sunny day. A wind advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. in the Sandia/Manzanos and east plains, where winds will gust up to around 45-50 mph.

[4] New Mexico’s long-term care facilities reach ‘encouraging’ milestone Long-term care facilities in New Mexico are reporting a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. On Sunday, there were zero new COVID-19 cases or deaths reported in any of these facilities which is a major decline from just a few months ago. All 309 state long-term care facilities had their first vaccine clinic last month. Officials say about 97% of New Mexico’s nursing home and alternative living facility residents have taken the vaccine. Staff is at about 70%.

[5] ‘I shouldn’t have survived’: Colorado woman recalls rollover down mountain A Colorado woman was inside a Jeep when it fell about 200 feet off the side of a mountain. Suzie Rhodes, 24, was out celebrating her anniversary with her boyfriend when their parked Jeep began to slide down a road they had stopped on. That’s when the Jeep rolled, with her tumbling around inside before being ejected. She’s now paralyzed from the waist down but says her life is just beginning. There’s a GoFundMe page to help with her recovery.