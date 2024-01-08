Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico’s largest energy provider plans to file another rate request in 2024 – PNM is planning to submit a new request for a rate change. This comes after a recent decision by the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission denying the company’s rate increase request. It’s unclear when exactly it’ll file for a new change, or just how much the rate increase could be. If approved, the rate change could be implemented as soon as 2025. PNM claimed they asked for a rate increase this year to invest in new infrastructure, like adding new and more power lines.

[2] NM Supreme Court to hear arguments about health order involving gun violence – The state’s highest court is set to hear arguments on the governor’s public health order on gun violence. Last year, the governor declared gun violence a public health emergency and banned guns in public places in Bernalillo County. She amended the order to only public parks and playgrounds. Gun rights advocates, lawmakers, and private citizens filed legal challenges, claiming the governor’s actions overstepped her authority and violated 2nd Amendment rights.

[3] Windy, cold and snowy Monday around New Mexico – Monday morning is snowy in central and northern New Mexico. Roads will be slick from overnight snow, and more scattered snow showers are continuing through the morning commute. Scattered snow will continue throughout the day, especially in eastern New Mexico and the central and northern mountains. The heaviest snow will be in the northeast highlands, where a Blizzard Warning will be in effect until Tuesday morning. The cold air will remain over New Mexico all week.

[4] NM lawmaker looks to create long-term rehabilitation center for substance abuse – Representative Pamelya Herndon is introducing a bill that would create a state-run, long-term rehabilitation center. House Bill 36, if passed, would allocate $16 million to purchase a facility in Albuquerque for alcohol and drug treatment. People would be able to be at the facility for up to 18 months. The legislative session begins on January 16.

[5] Gingerbread House Contest at Indian Pueblo Cultural Center comes to an end – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s annual Gingerbread House Contest wrapped up on Sunday. The houses have been on display since December of last year. All votes had to be in by January 4. Tables were lined with one-of-a-kind miniature Pueblo houses. Winners of the contest received cash prizes ranging from $50 to $500.