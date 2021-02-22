KRQE Newsfeed: Rallying to play, Backing the blue, More wind, New variant, Asking for help

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] APS athletes protest school board’s decision to continue online learning APS student-athletes are continuing their fight to get back in the game. On Sunday, more than 100 people gathered to protest the school board’s decision to not transition into a hybrid model. Under the PED’s current rules, high school athletics can only happen if a school is in the hybrid learning system. Athletes say they’re frustrated and feel like their voices aren’t being heard. Protesters either want APS to change its decision or for the state to decouple the rule. The school board president says they support the decoupling of athletes from the hybrid model.

[2] Back the Blue event shows support for law enforcement People across the metro are drawing attention to two law enforcement reform bills saying they could put police in danger. New Mexico Backing the Blue organized by a rally on Southern Blvd. in Rio Rancho on Sunday morning. The group called attention to Senate Bill 227 which would regulate the use of physical force by officers. They also brought light to House Bill 4 which would get rid of qualified immunity for officers. The group claims these bills put officers’ lives at risk.

[3] Monday sees warmer temperatures, wind gusts continue This morning is quiet across the state, and there are no weather worries for the morning commute. Be sure to bundle up, as temperatures are cold, but our daytime high temperatures will start to warm up today. Expect a milder day with 40s, 50s, and 60s, along with abundant sunshine. The wind will stay breezy leeward of the mountains. The central highlands and east plains will see northwest wind gusts between 25-35 mph. The Four Corners will be breezy as well, with winds up to around 25 mph, and the middle Rio Grande Valley will see a breeze of around 15-20 mph.

[4] New COVID-19 variant found in New Mexico Two scientists from UNM have discovered a new variant of the coronavirus. A study shows no evidence that the variant is transmissible, severe, or makes vaccines any less effective. Daryl Domman and Darrell Dinwiddie discovered the variant called Q677P through New Mexico virus samples. They say it’s common for viruses to mutate, but the problem is that it could become more of a threat. As of this week, the variant has been found in at least 21 other states.

[5] 91-year-old Albuquerque Little Theatre asking for help to stay open The Albuquerque Little Theatre is asking for help to avoid the curtain closing for good. About a year ago, the pandemic caused the theatre to shut their doors. The executive director says since then, they’ve had to lay off a number of their employees, as well as fight for every grant to try and stay afloat. A spokesperson with the governor’s office told KRQE News 13 that the state will evaluate reopening theatres after counties reach the green level.