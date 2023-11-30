Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Snow and rain around New Mexico – Scattered rain showers are coming down in the middle Rio Grande Valley and east plains, while heavy snow has been coming down in the Sandia/Manzano Mountains, northern mountains, northwest highlands and west-central New Mexico. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will be in effect for much of central, northern and western New Mexico through Saturday morning. Another storm will bring additional light snow and spotty rain showers to northwest NM Thursday night through Friday morning. Light, scattered showers will continue Friday in central and northern NM.

[2] Police officer, suspect killed in shooting in southwest Colorado – A police officer and one suspect were killed during a shootout in Cortez, Colorado, on Wednesday morning, according to the Cortez Police Department. Cortez police said Sergeant Michael Moran pulled a car over on Highway 160 on the south end of town just before 11 a.m. Shots rang out hitting the sergeant. Police said the suspects fled the scene but were found near a storage facility down the road where they got into a shootout with officers. One suspect was killed and another was taken into custody. Sgt. Moran died at the hospital.

[3] Lovelace Health System sees continued impact after ransomware attack – Lovelace Hospital says it will stop diverting patients away from it’s heart and woman’s hospitals following a cyber attack. The hospital is still facing issues with ICU and critical care patients. Lovelace says it will keep diverting patients from its main downtown medical center as the company works to restore its computer systems.

[4] Indigenous arts college in Santa Fe breaks ground on housing facility – The Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe broke ground Wednesday on a new student housing facility. The 18,000 square foot site will include 13 suite-style units The facility will replace the college’s old family housing buildings that have seen structural issues develop. Construction is expected to be done by next August.

[5] Rio Grande Rivalry basketball game returns to The Pit this weekend – The Rio Grande rivalry is back this Saturday, Lobos vs Aggies at the Pit. This will be the first time these two teams have faced off since a shooting on the Univesity of New Mexico’s campus last year that left one dead and another injured. After that deadly shooting last year, the Pit has added more safety features, like metal detectors, which they had already been considering. Those will be active for Saturday’s game, along with more security staff. The men’s game starts at 7 p.m., the women play at 1 p.m. on Saturday.