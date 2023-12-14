Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Heavy snow and rain impact parts of New Mexico – Snow and rain continues this morning in central and northern New Mexico. Snow is mainly north of I-40, and in the mountains, while rain has been coming down in the Metro and the far eastern plains. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will remain in effect until 2 AM tonight. Roads will worsen throughout the morning and midday. The precipitation will move out of the state to Texas late Thursday night

[2] Family remembers loved one killed in Alamogordo – A New Mexico Family is grieving the loss of their loved one after police say he was killed by his coworker. According to police, Joe Romo, an Alamogordo city employee, was shot and killed by his coworker Logan Jacobs in September. Documents say Jacobs admitted to shooting Romo at Hang Glider Park, where the two met to “settle their dispute” on a personal issue. A judge decided at a detention hearing that Jacobs will stay behind bars until trial. He is charged with murder.

[3] NM Supreme Court hears case on legal battle of cleaning up homeless camps – The city of Albuquerque is waiting on a decision from the New Mexico Supreme Court on a ruling restricting their ability to sweep through homeless camps and seize belongings. The injunction allows the city to remove property only if it blocks sidewalks and alleyways or is on school grounds. The New Mexico Supreme Court heard arguments from both sides for and against overturning the ruling. The court did not make a decision Wednesday.

[4] ABQ converting old hotel into affordable housing, set to open in 2024 – The former Sure Stay Hotel off Eubank and Lomas will be transformed into the Los Altos Lofts affordable housing. Each room will have a small kitchenette with a full size fridge and induction stove top. Many of the hotel amenities will be available to residents. Another service the city will have is an on-site service coordinator, that will help residents with financial literacy, food assistance, and other services. The city hopes that tenants could start moving in March of 2024.

[5] Travelers will see changes at Sunport’s TSA checkpoint lanes starting Saturday – Travelers at the Sunport will be met with a more spacious TSA checkpoint. The new checkpoint plans to open up on Saturday. The new TSA checkpoint is inside of the overhauled space which used to be a restaurant. It’s 50% larger than the current space with room for six passenger lanes. It’s located just a few steps away from the escalator in an area that has been walled off for months. There will be a temporary entrance into the new security checkpoint when it opens this weekend. But crews are expected to finish up with a main entryway by January.