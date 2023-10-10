Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] 2 killed and 3 injured after street racing crash in Albuquerque – Police say two cars were racing along Louisiana when they crashed into a third vehicle that entered the intersection. Police say the woman who was driving the the third vehicle was killed and two 14-year-old passengers were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 24-year-old man who was driving one of the vehicles that was racing was injured and died at the hospital from his injuries; his passenger, a 17-year-old female was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle that was racing was identified as 28-year-old Andy Doreste-Saumell. He was booked into MDC and was charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, child abuse and racing on streets/drag racing.

[2] ‘It affects everybody’: Concerns grow after east Central Walgreens set to close – The Walgreens at the corner of Central and San Mateo in Albuquerque is set to close on November 7. This comes after a Walmart nearby closed its doors in March. Walgreens said they’re shutting down for a variety of reasons, others who shop there believe crime in the area is a big factor. The store will close for good on November 7. Customers’ prescriptions will automatically transfer to the nearest Walgreens at Central and Girard.

[3] More clouds and spot showers for New Mexico – Tuesday morning is calm and cool. Spotty showers are moving through south-central NM, and will continue to move east throughout the morning, with more storms developing in the southeast plains this afternoon and evening. A storm will move into the Rockies Wednesday, bringing gusty winds to New Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday.

[4] Arraignment scheduled for suspects in 11-year-old’s murder near Isotopes Park – Nathen Garley, Jose Romero, and Daniel Gomez are charged with the murder of 11-year-old Froylan Villegas outside of Isotopes Park last month. Police said the three men were targeting a rival gang, and that is when one of the suspects fired 17 rounds into the wrong vehicle, killing the boy and paralyzing his older cousin. They will be arraigned Tuesday morning.

[5] Balloon Fiesta Day 4 – Tuesday is day four of the 2023 Balloon Fiesta. The green flag is up and that means balloons are cleared for takeoff and will be in the air Tuesday morning. Scheduled events for Tuesday include the Fly In Competition and a chainsaw carving exhibiton.