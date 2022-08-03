Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico voters information is now posted online – New Mexico voters now have their personal information posted online, for anyone to look at. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver tried to stop that from happening, but lost a legal battle against an out-of-state conservative group called the voter reference foundation. The group’s website says they are are dedicated to “transparent elections” and that’s why they posted 1.3 million New Mexico voters information on their site. Toulouse Oliver says they are considering appealing the federal judge’s ruling, but they are also working on a solution at the state level.

[2] Video shows Albuquerque man hit by truck, shot at while walking – Alfonso Gallegos went for his walk Monday morning like he always does near Jerry Cline Park in Uptown. That’s when he says his morning turned into anything but normal. Home surveillance video shows a white truck barreling towards him, hitting him. Then the driver is seen getting out and starting to shoot at Gallegos. He believes he was randomly targeted. The Albuquerque Police Department could not comment but said this is an active investigation.

[3] Heavy storms and high flooding threat in northeast NM – Today will be hot across the state, with heavy rain in eastern and southern New Mexico, and mostly dry skies in the middle Rio Grande Valley and Four Corners. A flood watch will be in effect for the mountains and burn scar areas. Heaviest and most widespread rain will be in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, northeast highlands and east plains.

[4] Albuquerque artist hopes to find permanent home for prized piece – A local artist thought her painting of a scene at the Balloon Fiesta would be displayed at the Balloon Museum. However, it is now sitting in storage. She’s trying to find a permanent home for her prized piece. Jane Maclean had hoped her piece, “Magic,” would be included in Balloon Fiesta’s 50th anniversary. Maclean’s piece was featured in a national article from the Philanthropic Educational Organization. That group is now reaching out to the city and Balloon Museum to find a permanent home for the painting. Maclean says someone even offered to pay for “Magic” to be on display at the Balloon Museum, but the museum says due to limited space they could not do that.

[5] Virgin Galactic ‘astronaut campus’ coming to New Mexico – Plans are now in the works for an astronaut training facility in southern New Mexico. The campus planned in Sierra County near Spaceport America will serve as a place for astronauts to learn their skills as well as a place for them to stay before a flight. The idea is to build facilities for Virgin Galactic space travelers according to a news release. The company says the campus will include accommodations, training facilities, an observatory, and dining options. Virgin Galactic has purchased the land for the campus and it’s now in the design phase.