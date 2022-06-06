Monday’s Top Stories

[1] Albuquerque city council to hear new proposal on public use of cannabis – Albuquerque city councilors will start considering multiple proposals about using pot in public. The proposals come as New Mexico just surpassed two months into recreational cannabis being legal in the state. One proposal, is meant to not criminalize those who are caught using in public. Another also bans using cannabis in public, but does not lay out specific penalties. A third, aims to extend the ban on new cannabis-related businesses in historic Old Town until October.

[2] New Mexico primary elections – New Mexicans will head to voting centers to cast their ballots in the state’s primary elections for the upcoming midterms. The biggest race on the ballot will be who will go head to head to become New Mexico’s governor for the next four years. Primary election voting is Tuesday, June 7. Early voting for the primary ended Saturday.

[3] Hot week with storm chances – Monday morning is mild, quiet and clear across the state. Monday afternoon will be hot and mostly sunny. Temperatures will soar back into the 80s, 90s and 100s, staying hot all week, and even warming more by this coming weekend. The state will see daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Northeast NM will be under a low threat for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening. One or two storms may produce damaging wind and hail.

[4] Black Fire update – The Black Fire in the Gila National Forest continues to grow. The fire grew nearly 10,000 acres from Saturday to Sunday. It currently sits at 287,283 acres burned. The majority of the growth was in the Round Mound and Dunn Plane areas. Sunday, firefighters continued to deal with dry weather and winds gusts up to 30 mph

[5] ABQ Pride releases pride week schedule – Albuquerque Pride Week is kicking off with events for all ages. Festivities begin Monday with an event for seniors. More events will continue throughout the week. Everything wraps up with a parade and main event at Expo New Mexico on Saturday. For more information, visit ABQ Pride’s website.